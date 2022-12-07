Marriage licenses were issued recently to the following couples:
• Arthur Waye Hawryluk and Jessica Kay Hartman, Nov. 29.
• Tyler Austin Hood and Natasha Viann Brooks, Nov. 29.
• Jimmy Logan Bond and Anne Marie Esman, Nov. 29.
• Jason Scott Patrick and Marjorie Violette Houghton, Nov. 30.
• Benjamin Todd Iverson and Sadie Leigh Kuhlmann, Nov. 30.
• Charlton Murphy Adamson and Elizabeth Abundes, Dec. 1.
Divorces were granted recently to the following:
• Anthony William North of Kerrville and Pamela Jade North of Kerrville, Nov. 30.
