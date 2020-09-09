Marriages
Marriage licenses were issued recently to the following couples:
• David Wayne Higgins and Sherrie Cockrell Seelig, Aug. 28.
• Jase Phillip Kirksey and Blayne Morgan Selley, Aug. 28.
• James Cody Weiss and Katherine Marshall Brown, Aug. 28.
• Patricio Rodriguez Rubio and Vanessa Lizzett Rivera, Aug. 28.
• Dayan Michael Meyer and Shannon Elise Stovall, Aug. 31.
• Stacy Gomez Romero and Ruby Rodriguez, Aug. 31.
• Steven Paul Schreckenbach and Kristin Lea Coldwell, Aug. 31.
• Anthony Alan Pucek and Alison Ruth Trent, Sept. 2.
• Nathan Brice Merical and Kayla Marie Jacoby, Sept. 2.
• Zackary Aarin Martinez and Courtney Shea Altemus, Sept. 2.
• Michael Ray Cox and Linda Parker Esquell, Sept. 3.
• Donald James Rosendall and Rebecca Lynn Smith, Sept. 3.
• Scott Woodward McConkey and Mary Lewis Davis, Sept. 3.
• Matthew Kyle Morris and Mary Elizabeth Hollins, Sept. 3.
Divorces
Divorces were granted recently to the following:
• Sara Harris Hueber of Kerrville and Charles Mark Hueber of Kerrville, Aug. 10.
• Kenneth Rex Bledsoe of Kerrville and Jennifer Lynn Bledsoe of Kerrville, Aug. 27.
• Virginia Nell Stehling of Mountain Home and Vern Bradley Stehling of Ingram, Sept. 2.
• Tara Leann McDaniel of Kerrville and Robert Michael Eugene Wilkins of Kerrville, Sept. 3.
