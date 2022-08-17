Alcohol Offenses
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 300 block of Junction Hwy. on Aug. 8.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication on a suspicious circumstances call in the 200 block of Thompson Dr. on Aug. 9.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 300 block of Powell Ave. on Aug. 10.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 1600 block of Water St. on Aug. 10.
• KPD is investigating driving while intoxicated in the 1400 block of Junction Hwy. on Aug. 12.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 500 block of Hill Country Dr. on Aug. 12.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 3000 block of Loop 534 on Aug. 13.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated with BAC greater than 0.15 in the 1200 block of Bandera Hwy. on Aug. 13.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated second offense in the 100 block of Park Ln. on Aug. 13.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 100 block of Riverhill Club Ln. on Aug. 13.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 1500 block of Junction Hwy. on Aug. 13.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication, and failure to identify giving false information, in the 1500 block of Junction Hwy. on Aug. 14.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated with BAC greater than 0.15 in the 3900 block of Bandera Hwy. on Aug. 14.
Drug Offenses
• An arrest was made for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 200 block of Thompson Dr. on Aug. 10.
• An arrest was made on a misdemeanor warrant from another agency, and for possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, in the 900 block of Water St. on Aug. 11.
• KPD is investigating possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia, in the 400 block of Travis St. on Aug. 12.
• An arrest was made for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 100 block of Sidney Baker on Aug. 14.
• An arrest was made for possession of 1-4 gm. of a controlled substance, possession of 4-400 gm. of a controlled substance, and possession of less than 28 gm. of a controlled substance, on a traffic complaint in the 2100 block of Sidney Baker on Aug. 14.
Assaults
• An arrest was made for family violence assault by contact, and a silent abusive call to 9-1-1, in the 1900 block of Singing Wind Dr. on Aug. 8.
• KPD is investigating aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on a family member in the 1900 block of Singing Wind Dr. on Aug. 9.
• KPD is investigating assault causing bodily injury, and cruelty to a non-livestock animal, in the 700 block of Beech St. on Aug. 11.
• KPD is investigating assault on a family member causing bodily injury in the 2000 block of Sidney Baker on Aug. 13.
• KPD is investigating assault by contact in the 300 block of Main St. on Aug. 13.
• KPD is investigating family violence assault by contact, and driving while intoxicated, in the 1900 block of Arcadia Lp. on Aug. 13.
Thefts
• KPD is investigating unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on a suspicious vehicle call in the 100 block of Plaza Dr. on Aug. 8.
• KPD assisted another agency recovering a stolen trailer in the 1900 block of Junction Hwy. on Aug. 8.
• KPD is investigating shoplifting between $100-$750 in the 300 block of Main St. on Aug. 13.
Warrants
• An arrest was made on a misdemeanor warrant from another agency in the 1600 block of Junction Hwy. on Aug. 8.
• An arrest was made on a felony warrant from another agency, and a misdemeanor warrant from another agency, on a suspicious circumstances call in the 1100 block of Junction Hwy. on Aug. 9.
• An arrest was made on a local warrant in the 1400 block of Junction Hwy. on Aug. 12.
• An arrest was made on a local warrant in the 1100 block of E Main St. on Aug. 14.
Accidents
• KPD responded to a major accident on Aug. 8.
• KPD responded to a major accident on Aug. 14.
Other Offenses
• KPD is investigating criminal mischief between $100-$750 in the 100 block of Village Dr. on Aug. 8.
• KPD is investigating driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 1200 block of Jackson Rd. on Aug. 8.
• KPD responded to a disturbance in the 1900 block of Singing Wind Dr. on Aug. 8.
• KPD is investigating evading arrest with previous conviction in the 1300 block of Carol Ann Dr. on Aug. 8.
• KPD assisted another agency in the 3500 block of Fredericksburg Rd. on Aug. 14.
• KPD is investigating sale or distribution of harmful material to a minor in the 400 block of Charles St. on Aug. 14.
