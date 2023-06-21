Alcohol Offenses
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated, and driving with an open container of alcohol, in the 1300 block of Junction Hwy. on June 12.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 1200 block of Broadway on June 13.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 1300 block of Fifth St. on June 18.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated with BAC greater than 0.15, and unlawfully carrying a weapon, in the 1500 block of Junction Hwy. on June 18.
Drug Offenses
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, and public intoxication, in the 2300 block of E Main St. on June 13.
• An arrest was made for possession of drug paraphernalia in Mile 500 of I-10 on June 15.
• An arrest was made for possession of 1-4 gm. of a controlled substance in the 3400 block of Loop 534 on June 15.
• An arrest was made for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 1400 block of Sidney Baker on June 15.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated, and possession of drug paraphernalia, in the 200 block of Sidney Baker S on June 17.
• An arrest was made for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 800 block of Junction Hwy. on June 17.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia, in the 800 block of Sidney Baker on June 17.
Assaults
• KPD is investigating aggravated assault on a family member with a weapon, and a misdemeanor warrant from another agency, in the 1300 block of Junction Hwy. on June 12.
• An arrest was made for assault on a family member causing bodily injury, and possession of drug paraphernalia, in the 1800 block of Lowrance St. on June 13.
• KPD is investigating family violence assault by contact on a disturbance call in the 100 block of Plaza Dr. S on June 15.
• An arrest was made for assault on a family member causing bodily injury in the 900 block of Paschal Ave. on June 16.
• KPD is investigating assault causing bodily injury in the 1500 block of Junction Hwy. on June 18.
• KPD is investigating sexual assault in the 400 block of W Barnett St. on June 18.
Burglaries
• KPD is investigating burglary of a building in the 1100 block of Hancock Dr. N on June 15.
• KPD is investigating burglary of motor vehicles, and theft from a motor vehicle, in the 400 block of Jennings Blvd. on June 17.
• KPD is investigating burglary of motor vehicles, and theft from a motor vehicle, in the 1800 block of Broadway on June 17.
Thefts
• KPD is investigating credit card abuse in the 700 block of Hill Country Dr. on June 12.
• KPD is investigating theft of property between $30,000-$150,000 in the 300 block of Tivy St. on June 13.
• KPD is investigating a fraudulent finance statement in the 3700 block of Memorial Blvd. on June 13.
• KPD is investigating shoplifting between $100-$750 in the 1300 block of Sidney Baker on June 18.
Warrants
• An arrest was made on a felony warrant from another agency in the 1600 block of Water St. on June 12.
• An arrest was made on a local warrant in the 2600 block of Singing Wind on June 15.
Accidents
• KPD responded to a minor accident in the 600 block of Jefferson St. on June 15.
• KPD responded to a minor accident in the 600 block of Main St. on June 15.
• KPD responded to a minor accident in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on June 15.
• KPD is investigating an accident involving more than $200 damage to a vehicle in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on June 17.
• KPD is investigating duty on striking an unattended vehicle in the 300 block of Water St. on June 18.
Other Offenses
• KPD responded to an ambulance call in the 200 block of Sidney Baker S on June 14.
• KPD assisted another agency in the 800 block of Water St. on June 16.
• An arrest was made for a silent abusive call to 911 service in the 500 block of Hill Country Dr. on June 18.
• KPD is investigating criminal mischief between $750-$2,500 in the 1900 block of Loop 534 on June 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.