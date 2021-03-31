Alcohol Offenses
• An arrest was made for public intoxication at a disturbance in the 400 block of Benson Dr. on March 26.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 500 block of Sidney Baker on March 26.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated third offense or more on Juniper Dr. on March 26.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 200 block of Main St. on March 26.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 300 block of Main St. on March 27.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 600 block of Bow Ln. on March 27.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated, driving with an open container of alcohol, and resisting arrest in the 700 block of Junction Hwy. on March 27.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated, and driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 1700 block of Hiawatha Dr. on March 28.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 400 block of Junction Hwy. on March 28.
Drug Offenses
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana in the 400 block of Sidney Baker S on March 24.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication, and possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance in the 1600 block of Sidney Baker on March 25.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 28 gm. of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving while intoxicated second offense in the 1800 block of Broadway on March 26.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 200 block of Sidney Baker S on March 27.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, and evading arrest with a motor vehicle in the 1500 block of Sidney Baker on March 27.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 700 block of Junction Hwy. on March 28.
Assaults
• KPD is investigating stalking in the 400 block of Sidney Baker on March 23.
• KPD is investigating family violence assault causing bodily injury in the 300 block of Jefferson St. on March 23.
• An arrest was made for violation of a protective order in the 2900 block of Memorial Blvd. on March 24.
• KPD is investigating criminal trespass, and assault by contact in the 600 block of Robinson Ave. on March 26.
• KPD is investigating assault on a family member to impede breathing in the 700 block of Smokey Mountain Dr. on March 27.
• KPD is investigating stalking, criminal trespass of a habitation, and criminal mischief between $750-$2,500 in the 1400 block of Park St. on March 28.
• An arrest was made for criminal trespass of a habitation in the 1400 block of Park St. on March 28.
Burglaries
• KPD is investigating burglary of a habitation in the 1700 block of Valencia Dr. on March 22.
• KPD is investigating burglary of motor vehicles in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on March 28.
Thefts
• KPD is investigating theft of property between $2,500-$30,000 in the 1900 block of Singing Wind Dr. on March 22.
• KPD is investigating theft of property between $30,000-$150,000 in the 1000 block of Creek Run on March 22.
• KPD is investigating fraudulent theft of property between $100-$750 in the 1800 block of Broadway on March 24.
• KPD is investigating theft of property between $2,500-$30,000 in the 200 block of Schreiner St. on March 26.
• An arrest was made for shoplifting less than $100 with previous convictions in the 300 block of Main St. on March 28.
• An arrest was made for shoplifting between $100-$750 in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on March 28.
Warrants
• A warrant arrest was made in the 200 block of Lee St., Ingram on March 24.
• A warrant arrest was made, with driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 600 block of W Shady Dr. on March 24.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 1100 block of Warbler Dr. on March 25.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 200 block of W McFarland St. on March 27.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 2600 block of Singing Wind Dr. on March 28.
Accidents
• KPD responded to a major accident at 9:12 p.m. on March 23.
• KPD is investigating an accident involving more than $200 damage to a vehicle in the 600 block of Jefferson St. on March 26.
Other Offenses
• KPD filed a case of driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 2000 block of Goat Creek Rd. on March 22.
• KPD is investigating driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 3800 block of Hwy. 27 on March 23.
• KPD assisted the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office in the 100 block of Ace Ranch Rd. on March 24.
• KPD filed an information report on identity theft in the 2400 block of Junction Hwy. on March 27.
