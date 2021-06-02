Alcohol Offenses
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 400 block of Peterson Dr. on May 24.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 300 block of Junction Hwy. on May 25.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 300 block of Junction Hwy. on May 27.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated third offense or more in the 100 block of Homestead Dr. on May 27.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 400 block of Sidney Baker on May 27.
Assaults
• KPD is investigating stalking reported at the police station on May 25.
• KPD is investigating assault causing bodily injury in the 900 block of Junction Hwy. on May 26.
• KPD is investigating terroristic threat causing fear of imminent serious bodily injury in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on May 26.
Thefts
• KPD is investigating theft of property between $2,500-$30,000 in the 100 block of Yorktown Blvd. on May 26.
• KPD is investigating theft of property between $30,000-$150,000 in the 500 block of Hill Country Dr. on May 26.
• KPD is investigating theft of property between $100-$750 in the 200 block of G St. on May 27.
Warrants
• A warrant arrest was made in the 2200 block of Bandera Hwy. on May 24.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 1800 block of Junction Hwy. on May 26.
• A warrant arrest was made at the police station on May 27.
Other Offenses
• An arrest was made for driving with an invalid license with previous convictions, and failure to identify giving false information in the 1100 block of Lois St. on May 24.
• An arrest was made for driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 1800 block of Broadway on May 25.
