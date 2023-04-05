• Ricardo Garcia III, 200 block of E 2nd St., Sebastian, Texas – Duty on striking a fixture greater than $200. Restitution and court costs of $353.
• Lucky Lee Moore Jr., 200 block of Mineola, Ingram – Driving while intoxicated. $1,500 fine, 180 days in jail, 12 months of probation, 50 hours of community service and court costs of $453.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.