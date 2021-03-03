Marriage
Marriage licenses were issued recently to the following couples:
• Cody Mark Biermann and Christina Nicole Gregory, Feb. 22.
• Korey Robert Zavala and Morgan Julia Mills, Feb. 22.
• Jose Luis Romero and Christine Reyes, Feb. 22.
• James Michael Freeman and Tiffenee Rhea Nagy, Feb. 22.
• Marvin Ray Lancaster and Linda Kay Hauser, Feb. 23.
• Robert Leo Wolverton and August Brooke Adams, Feb. 24.
Divorce
Divorces were granted recently to the following:
• Doris Ann Rudie of Kerrville and Michael Melvin Rudie of Greenbay, Wisc., Jan. 26.
• Danielle Delores St. Romain of Kerrville and Dale Patrick St. Romain Jr. of Fredericksburg, Feb. 10.
