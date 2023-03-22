Alcohol Offenses
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 700 block of Main St. on March 13.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 1300 block of Sidney Baker on March 13.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 900 block of Tivy St. on March 16.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 500 block of N Lewis Ave. on March 16.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 1400 block of Junction Hwy. on March 17.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated second offense in the 1900 block of Loop 534 on March 18.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 700 block of Junction Hwy. on March 18.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated third offense or more in the 4400 block of Hwy. 27 on March 18.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 300 block of Junction Hwy. on March 19.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated third arrest or more in the 100 block of Water St. on March 19.
Drug Offenses
• An arrest was made for possession of dangerous drugs, and driving while intoxicated third offense or more, in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on March 13.
• An arrest was made for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 3800 block of Loop 534 on March 14.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia, in the 600 block of Junction Hwy. on March 15.
• An arrest was made for possession or use of inhalant paraphernalia in the 1000 block of Junction Hwy. on March 15.
• An arrest was made for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 500 block of Lytle St. on March 17.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, and a local warrant, in the 1800 block of Junction Hwy. on March 17.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated, possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, and unlawfully carrying a weapon, in the 500 block of Meadowview Ln. on March 17.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and tampering with evidence, in the 300 block of Meadowview Ln. on March 19.
Assaults
• An arrest was made for aggravated assault with a weapon on a family member, and resisting arrest, in the 400 block of Fifer St. on March 13.
• An arrest was made for assault causing bodily injury on a family member in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on March 14.
• An arrest was made for assault causing bodily injury on a family member in the 1800 block of Lang Dr. on March 15.
• An arrest was made for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the 500 block of Main St. on March 15.
• KPD is investigating a dog attack resulting in serious bodily injury in the 2900 block of Hunt St. on March 17.
• KPD is investigating continuous violence against the family, and assault, in the 400 block of Dean Dr. on March 18.
• An arrest was made for assault on a family member causing bodily injury, possession of 1-4 gm. of a controlled substance, possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, and driving while intoxicated with a child less than 15 YOA, in the 1900 block of Singing Wind on March 18.
Burglaries
• KPD is investigating burglary of a business in the 400 block of Junction Hwy. on March 13.
• KPD is investigating burglary of motor vehicles, and theft from a motor vehicle, in the 1400 block of Hilltop Rd. on March 14.
• KPD is investigating burglary of motor vehicles in the 600 block of Travis St. on March 16.
• KPD is investigating burglary of motor vehicles, and theft from a motor vehicle, in the 2100 block of Memorial Blvd. on March 18.
Thefts
• KPD is investigating theft of less than $100 in the 1300 block of Sidney Baker on March 14.
• KPD is investigating theft of property between $2,500-$30,000 from a building in the 1100 block of Broadway on March 15.
• KPD is investigating credit card abuse in the 1800 block of Lang Dr. on March 15.
• KPD is investigating credit card abuse in the 1600 block of Junction Hwy. on March 16.
• KPD is investigating theft of a firearm from a motor vehicle in the 300 block of W Schreiner St. on March 18.
Warrants
• An arrest was made on a misdemeanor warrant from another agency in the 500 block of Sidney Baker on March 15.
• An arrest was made on a felony warrant from another agency in the 1800 block of Lowrance St. on March 17.
• An arrest was made on a misdemeanor warrant from another agency in the 1600 block of Junction Hwy. on March 17.
• An arrest was made on a local warrant in the 300 block of W Schreiner St. on March 18.
• An arrest was made on a local warrant in the 600 block of Oak Valley Dr. on March 19.
Accidents
• KPD responded to a major accident on March 15.
Other Offenses
• An arrest was made for criminal trespass on real property in the 400 block of Methodist Encampment Rd. on March 13.
• KPD is investigating a missing person reported at KPD on March 13.
• An arrest was made for criminal trespass on real property in the 500 block of Water St. on March 13.
• KPD filed a case of driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 600 block of Tivy St. on March 14.
• KPD is investigating criminal mischief between $100-$750 in the 200 block of Thompson Dr. on March 17.
• An arrest was made for prohibited camping in the 500 block of Sidney Baker on March 18.
• KPD is investigating driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on March 18.
