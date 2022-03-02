Alcohol Offenses
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 200 block of Jefferson St. on Feb. 21.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated third offense or more in the 800 block of Main St. on Feb. 21.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 1400 block of Broadway on Feb. 22.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 2800 block of Nichols St. on Feb. 23.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in Mile 508 of IH-10 on Feb. 23.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 300 block of Junction Hwy. on Feb. 27.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated on a traffic complaint in the 100 block of Water St. on Feb. 27.
Drug Offenses
• An arrest was made for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 800 block of Thompson Dr. on Feb. 22.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated second offense, possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, and possession of a prohibited substance in a correctional facility, in the 300 block of Main St. on Feb. 22.
• Arrests were made for driving with an open container of alcohol, a passenger with an open container of alcohol, possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia, in the 300 block of Holdsworth Dr. on Feb. 26.
• An arrest was made for possession of 4 oz.-5 lbs. of marijuana, and possession of 1-4 gm. of a controlled substance, in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on Feb. 27.
Assaults
• KPD is investigating family violence assault by contact in the 300 block of Cottage St. on Feb. 22.
• KPD is investigating nonviolent interference with child custody in the 2200 block of Zysco Ln. on Feb. 25.
• KPD is investigating assault causing bodily injury in the 1000 block of Junction Hwy. on Feb. 27.
Burglaries
• KPD is investigating burglary of motor vehicles, and theft from a motor vehicle, in the 600 block of Loop 534 on Feb. 21.
• KPD is investigating burglary of motor vehicles, and theft from a motor vehicle, in the 200 block of Junction Hwy. on Feb. 21.
Thefts
• KPD is investigating unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, theft from a motor vehicle, and theft of a firearm, in the 1300 block of Sidney Baker on Feb. 21.
• KPD is investigating unauthorized use of a motor vehicle reported at KPD on Feb. 22.
• KPD is investigating theft of property between $750-$2,500 in the 1300 block of Sidney Baker on Feb. 24.
• KPD is investigating theft of property between $100-$750 in the 3100 block of Loop 534 on Feb. 24.
Warrants
• A warrant arrest was made for a local warrant, and a misdemeanor warrant from another agency, in the 800 block of Barnett St. on Feb. 21.
• An arrest was made on a misdemeanor warrant from another agency in the 1300 block of Junction Hwy. on Feb. 22.
• An arrest was made on a local warrant in the 300 block of Sidney Baker S on Feb. 24.
• An arrest was made on a local warrant in the 300 block of A St. on Feb. 25.
• An arrest was made for a misdemeanor warrant from another agency in the 1000 block of Junction Hwy. on Feb. 26.
Accidents
• KPD responded to a minor accident in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on Feb. 21.
• KPD responded to a major accident at 8:33 p.m. on Feb. 22.
• KPD responded to a major accident at 4:15 p.m. on Feb. 25.
Other Offenses
• KPD is investigating driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 500 block of Junction Hwy. on Feb. 21.
• KPD is investigating a runaway in the 100 block of Barnett St. on Feb. 23.
• KPD executed an order of emergency detention in the 300 block of Water St. on Feb. 23.
• An arrest was made for driving with an invalid license in the 900 block of Junction Hwy. on Feb. 25.
