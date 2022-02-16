Marriage licenses were issued recently to the following couples:
• Steven Charles Wagner and Karen Ellen Clint, Feb. 7.
• Conner Wade Hood and Veronica Noemi Morales, Feb. 8.
• Brandon Thomas McDaniel and Hailee Dawn Green, Feb. 8.
• Lee Alvarado Rojas and Claudia Veronica Martinez, Feb. 8.
• Nicholas Riley Cottonware and Sondra Josphene Nuno, Feb. 9.
• Michael Bruce Brinegar and Lydia Mirthala Palmer, Feb. 9.
• Johnathan Esia Gomez and Sarah Danielle Bradshaw, Feb. 10.
• Kent Dallas Poynter and Isabella Jo Perez-Birgel, Feb. 10.
• Jacob Tyler Budd and Michaela Danielle Pancake, Feb. 11.
• Evan Robert Profeta and Ashley Lynn Weaver, Feb. 11.
Divorces were granted recently to the following:
• Dana Weston Walker and Grace-Ann Hope Walker, Jan. 5.
• Tracy Leanne Steele of Center Point and Stacey Lynn Steele of Center Point, Jan. 5.
• Anthony S. Meinert of Mountain Home and Catrina C.F. Meinert of Hunt, Jan. 7.
• Jesus Olvera of Kerrville and Victoria Lynn Higgins of Kerrville, Jan. 12.
• Elizabeth Chandler Oehler of Ingram and Leigh Ann Gauntt of Kerrville, Jan. 15.
• Jonatan Corey Mosty of Center Point and Renea Mosty of Center Point, Jan. 18.
• Luke Stafford Turner of Kerrville and Jamie Turner of Kerrville, Jan. 26.
• Jose Negrete of Kerrville and Ana Maria Negrete of Santa Monica Calif., Jan. 27.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.