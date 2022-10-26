• Desiree Hanna Alvarado, 300 block of W Schreiner St., Kerrville – Theft of property between $100-$750, evading arrest, and resisting arrest. $4,000 fine, 183 days in jail and court costs of $920.
• Dennis Lee Burgess III, 100 block of Chloe Way, Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated. $2,000 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $478.
• Jessie Lee Wentzel Calbat, 100 block of Comfort Rd., Bandera – Driving with an invalid license with previous convictions. $500 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $413.
• Michelle Renee Canales, 800 block of Earl Garrett, Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated. $1,500 fine, 1 day in jail and court costs of $478.
• Cody Michael Cardenas, 800 block of Tivy St., Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated second offense. $750 fine, 31 days in jail and court costs of $468.
• Roberto Antonio Charnichart, 300 block of Laurel St., Kerrville – Attempted possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana. $200 fine and court costs of $116.
• Johnny Ray Dean, 100 block of Chole Way, Kerrville – Assault causing bodily injury. $250 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $310.
• Amber Lynn Freeman Flinn, P.O. Box, Sonora, Texas – Theft of property between $100-$750. $500 fine, 9 months of probation and court costs of $300.
• Journey Faythe Hartung, 1800 block of Arcadia Lp., Kerrville – Two counts of possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana. $500 fine, 9 months of probation and court costs of $660.
• Phillip David Mata, 200 block of Mack Holliman Dr., Kerrville – Theft of property between $100-$750. 12 days in jail and court costs of $310.
• Cameron Scott Mitchell, 500 block of Moore St., Ingram – Criminal mischief between $100-$750. $2,000 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $360.
• Rheanna Paige Nolan, P.O. Box, Ingram – Duty on striking a fixture greater than $200. $1,000 fine, 31 days in jail and court costs of $398.
• Christopher Ian Outlaw, 100 block of E Pine St., Junction – Theft of property between $100-$750. $500 fine, 9 months of probation and court costs of $300.
• Mickey Shayne Parker, 18500 block of RR 479, Harper – Driving while intoxicated, and unlawfully carrying a weapon. $2,000 fine, 12 months of probation and court costs of $788.
• Ryan Anthony Weaver-Simpson, 900 lock of Bear Creek Rd., Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated. $1,000 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $478.
• Luis Fernando Yanez-Acuna, 200 block of Wharton Rd., Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated. $500 fine, 45 days in jail and court costs of $468.
• Jose A. Zayas, 2600 block of Singing Wind, Kerrville – Family violence assault causing bodily injury, and resisting arrest. $500 fine, 135 days in jail and court costs of $625.
