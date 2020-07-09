Marriage licenses were issued recently to the following couples:
• Stephen Charles Clark and Michelle Lee-Ann Bigham, June 19.
• Robert Brent Tinnin and Tara Marie Liesmann, June 19.
Marriages
• David Frederic Summers and Verna Sue Sisley, June 22.
• Zachary Barrientos and Vianca Vanessa Martinez, June 22.
• Justin Randall Cripps and Noemi Duran, June 22.
• Jovian Steel Filippone and Natalie Denise Rountree, June 22.
• Abraham Nyroko Nicolas and August Brooke Adams, June 23.
• Daniel Thomas Tompkins and Shaunna Nicole Cavness, June 24.
Divorces
Divorces were granted recently to the following:
• Cody Ross Nelms of Kerrville and Chrystal Nelms of Harper, June 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.