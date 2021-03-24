Alcohol Offenses
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 600 block of Water St. on March 15.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated with BAC greater than 0.15, and driving with an altered vehicle plate or registration in the 1100 block of Sidney Baker S on March 15.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 2200 block of Bandera Hwy. on March 16.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 3300 block of Legion Dr. on March 18.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 300 block of Coleman St. on March 18.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 300 block of Junction Hwy. on March 19.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated second offense in the 700 block of Tennis St. on March 20.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 5200 block of Hwy. 27 on March 20.
Drug Offenses
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, and negligently abandoning a child in the 2000 block of Goat Creek Rd. on March 15.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, possession of a dangerous drug, and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 1900 block of Loop 534 on March 16.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, and an arrest warrant in the 700 block of Main St. on March 17.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 3600 block of Memorial Blvd. on March 18.
• KPD is investigating possession of less than 28 gm. of a controlled substance after an ambulance call in the 1300 block of Ridge Dr. on March 19.
Assaults
• KPD is investigating forcible rape in the 1800 block of Junction Hwy. on March 16.
• An arrest was made for assault causing bodily injury in the 2600 block of Singing Wind on March 20.
• KPD is investigating assault causing bodily injury in the 2600 block of Singing Wind on March 21.
Burglaries
• KPD is investigating burglary of vehicles in the 3300 block of Legion Dr. on March 17.
Thefts
• KPD is investigating fraudulent possession of less than 5 identifying items, and abuse of a credit card in the 400 block of Sidney Baker on March 17.
• KPD is investigating unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the 600 block of Water St. on March 17.
• An arrest was made for shoplifting less than $100 in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on March 20.
• KPD is investigating theft of property between $100-$750, and engaging in organized criminal activity in the 300 block of Sidney Baker S on March 21.
• KPD is investigating unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the 1000 block of 4th St. on March 21.
• KPD is investigating theft of services less than $100 in the 200 block of Sidney Baker S on March 21.
Warrants
• A warrant arrest was made, with driving with an invalid license with previous convictions, in the 800 block of Loop 534 on March 16.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 2000 block of E Main St. on March 18.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 800 block of Sidney Baker on March 19.
Accidents
• KPD responded to a minor accident in the 2200 block of Arcadia Lp. on March 16.
• KPD responded to a major accident at 3:34 p.m. on March 16.
• KPD responded to a major accident in the 1800 block of Junction Hwy. on March 19.
• KPD responded to a major accident at 9:25 a.m. on March 20.
• KPD responded to a minor accident in the 300 block of Main St. on March 21.
Other Offenses
• KPD is investigating failure to comply with a sex offender’s duty to register in the 300 block of Main St. on March 17.
• KPD is investigating a runaway in the 2100 block of Bandera Hwy. on March 17.
• An arrest was made for fleeing a police officer in the 3000 block of Junction Hwy. on March 19.
• An arrest was made for driving without a license in the 400 block of Tivy St. on March 21.
