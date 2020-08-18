• Triston L. Arizola, 1800 block of Luther Dr., Navasota – Possession of less than 2 oz. of a controlled substance, possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, and duty on striking a fixture greater than $200. $500 fine, 176 days in jail, and court costs of $1,064.
• Andrew Larkin Barham, 1700 block of Pebble Brook Dr., Austin – Criminal mischief between $100-$750. $2,000 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $310.
• Lyndsy Kay Reyes, 3400 block of Warifield Dr., Killeen – Possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, and bail jumping. $750 fine, 3 days in jail and court costs of $745.
