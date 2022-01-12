Members of the 216th Judicial District Grand Jury met recently and returned indictments including the following:
• Gladys Garza Arrendell, 400 block of Peterson Dr., Kerrville – Forgery of a financial instrument between $2,500-$30,000.
• Haylee Lynn Carlile, 100 block of Sandlewood Dr., Kerrville – Reckless serious bodily injury to a child/elderly/ disabled.
• Javier Onofre Cervantes, 400 block of Loyal Valley Rd., Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated third offense or more.
• Dilan Bass Chenault, 1300 block of Ford St., Kerrville - Driving while intoxicated third offense or more.
• Hampton Leonard Conn, 1100 block of Main St., Kerrville – Two counts of driving while intoxicated third offense or more.
• Johnny Dale Crowder, 100 block of Highfield Rd., Ingram – Possession of 1-4 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Jacob Austin McQueen, 100 block of Arizona Ash Dr., Kerrville – Assault on a family member with previous convictions.
• Joseph James Organo, 100 block of Willow Bend Dr., Center Point – Failure to register as a sex offender.
• Gabriel Rodriguez, 18200 block of Blanco Springs Rd., San Antonio – Possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Sarah Nicole Semple, 600 block of Marion Dr., Kerrville – Assault on a peace officer, taking a weapon from a peace officer, and evading arrest with a motor vehicle.
• Kenneth Roy Thompson, 100 block of Cattle Dr., Fredericksburg – Driving while intoxicated third offense or more.
