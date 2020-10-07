Marriage
Marriage licenses were issued recently to the following couples:
• Duane Michael Maher and Amy Lee Kiolbassa, Sept. 25.
• Robert Hulen Phillips and Kari Annette Andrews, Sept. 25.
• Shelton Wayne Cogdill and Jade Montelongo, Sept. 25.
• Kalen Ray Mills and Alysia Anne Fowler, Sept. 28.
• Cody Jeremiah Bowie and Samantha Jo Arnold, Sept. 28.
• Arturo Ian Lopez and Kiara Mahogony Sutton, Sept. 29.
• Colton Chase Willoughby and Aryn Nickole House, Sept. 29.
• William Ward Allen and Meagan Huffman, Sept. 30.
• Jerry Luis Reyna and Serena Ann Way, Sept. 30.
• Roland Eric Reyes and Misty Lynn Pearson, Oct. 1.
Divorce
Divorces were granted recently to the following:
• Mireya Lozano Banda of Comfort and Mario Banda Jr. of Kerrville, Aug. 27.
• David Herbert Lehman of Kerrville and Lourdes Eterna Lehman of Kerrville, Sept. 8.
• Mariana Alva Aguado of Kerrville and Elver Urquiza Hernandez of Kerrville, Sept. 25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.