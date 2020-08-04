Alcohol Offenses
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 400 block of W Water St. on July 28.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 900 block of Myrta St. on July 28.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 500 block of Sidney Baker on July 29.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 3300 block of Legion Dr. on Aug. 2.
• An arrest was made for driving with an open container of alcohol in the 300 block of Junction Hwy. on Aug. 2.
Drug Offenses
• KPD is investigating possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, and possession of tobacco products by a minor in the 2100 block of Singing Wind Dr. on July 31.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 28 gm. of a controlled substance in the 900 block of Junction Hwy. on Aug. 1.
• An arrest was made for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 700 block of Main St. on Aug. 2.
Assaults
• KPD is investigating harassment in the 300 block of Junction Hwy. on July 27.
• KPD is investigating assault on a family member to impede breathing in the 300 block of La Casa Dr. on July 29.
• KPD is investigating assault on a family member with previous conviction in the 900 block of Paschal Ave. on July 30.
• KPD is investigating family violence assault by contact, and interfering with an emergency call in the 2000 block of Junction Hwy. on Aug. 1.
• An arrest was made for family violence assault causing bodily injury in the 100 block of Summer Lp. on Aug. 1.
• KPD is investigating aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury in the 3300 block of Memorial Blvd. on Aug. 2.
Burglaries
• KPD is investigating burglary of motor vehicles in the 2100 block of Sidney Baker on July 31.
Thefts
• KPD is investigating shoplifting between $750-$2,500 in the 600 block of Loop 534 on July 28.
• KPD is investigating unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the 1800 block of Sidney Baker on July 29.
• Theft was reported in the 2400 block of Memorial Blvd. on July 29.
• KPD is investigating unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the 800 block of Earl Garrett on July 30.
• KPD is investigating theft of property between $100-$750 from a building in the 500 block of Peterson Dr. on Aug. 2.
Warrants
• A warrant arrest was made, with littering, in the 200 block of Clay St. on July 28.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 700 block of Junction Hwy. on Aug. 1.
Accidents
• KPD responded to a major accident in the 2400 block of Junction Hwy. on July 31.
• KPD responded to a major accident in the 2200 block of Bandera Hwy. on Aug. 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.