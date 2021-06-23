Alcohol Offenses
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 400 block of Junction Hwy. on June 15.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 900 block of Junction Hwy. on June 15.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated second offense in the 300 block of W Barnett St. on June 16.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 1900 block of Thurman St. on June 18.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated third offense or more in the 600 block of Water St. on June 18.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated, and driving with an open container of alcohol, in the 400 block of Lowry St. on June 18.
• An arrest was made for two counts of minor in possession of alcohol in the 200 block of Clay St. on June 19.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated, and driving with an open container of alcohol, in the 200 block of Sidney Baker on June 19.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 800 block of Water St. on June 19.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 300 block of Junction Hwy. on June 20.
Drug Offenses
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana in the 1800 block of Water St. on June 15.
• An arrest was made for evading arrest with previous convictions, possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, and an arrest warrant, in the 100 block of Crestwood Dr. on June 15.
• An arrest was made for possession of drug paraphernalia at a traffic stop in the 1600 block of Lois St. on June 18.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication, possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia, in the 1100 block of Mallard on June 19.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication, and possession of drug paraphernalia, in the 600 block of Water St. on June 19.
Assaults
• KPD is investigating abandoning or endangering a child with intent to return in the 1800 block of Junction Hwy. on June 14.
• KPD is investigating family violence assault causing bodily injury in the 400 block of Barnett St. on June 17.
• KPD is investigating family violence assault by contact in the 1400 block of Sidney Baker on June 18.
• KPD is investigating family violence assault causing bodily injury, injury to a child/elderly/disabled, and interfering with an emergency request for assistance, in the 2100 block of Singing Wind on June 19.
Burglaries
• KPD is investigating burglary of motor vehicles in the 200 block of Travis St. on June 15.
• KPD is investigating burglary of motor vehicles in the 900 block of Sidney Baker on June 18.
• KPD is investigating burglary of motor vehicles in the 1800 block of Sidney Baker on June 20.
Thefts
• KPD is investigating shoplifting less than $100 in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on June 14.
• KPD is investigating theft of property between $100-$750 from a motor vehicle in the 1700 block of Sidney Baker on June 14.
• KPD is investigating credit card abuse of the elderly in the 200 block of Sidney Baker S on June 15.
• KPD is investigating forgery of a financial instrument in the 1600 block of Broadway on June 17.
• KPD is investigating unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the 200 block of G St. on June 20.
Warrants
• A warrant arrest was made in the 700 block of Lake Dr. on June 16.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 500 block of Milton St. on June 16.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 600 block of Junction Hwy. on June 16.
• A warrant arrest was made, with criminal trespass, and resisting arrest, in the 200 block of W Barnett St. on June 17.
Accidents
• KPD responded to a major accident at 8:53 a.m. on June 14.
• KPD is investigating duty on striking a fixture greater than $200 in the 300 block of Mae St. on June 14.
• KPD responded to a major accident at 2:50 p.m. on June 14.
• KPD responded to a major accident in the 2900 block of Hunt St. on June 15.
Other Offenses
• KPD responded to an ambulance call in the 600 block of Leslie Dr. on June 16.
• A civil problem was reported at the police station on June 16.
• KPD is investigating impersonating a public servant in the 200 block of Thompson Dr. on June 16.
• KPD is investigating a missing person in the 800 block of Guadalupe St. on June 17.
• KPD is investigating criminal mischief between $100-$750 in the 2300 block of Junction Hwy. on June 18.
• The KPD Special Operations Unit was called out to the 2100 block of Singing Wind Dr. on June 19.
• KPD is investigating criminal mischief between $750-$2,500 in the 1400 block of Ford St. on June 19.
• A missing person was reported in the 1800 block of Foothills Dr. on June 19.
• KPD is investigating criminal mischief between $100-$750 in the 400 block of Bridle Path on June 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.