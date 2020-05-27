• Destiny Luv Force, 100 block of Omega Place, Ingram – Driving with an invalid license with previous convictions and bail jumping. $500 fine, 178 days in jail and court costs of $693.
• Jovanna Leticia Rodriguez, 300 block of Legion Dr., Kerrville – Theft of property less than $100 with previous convictions. $200 fine and court costs of $360.
• Kyle Magee Stone, 500 block of Tomahawk, Kerrville – Failure to identify with fugitive intent and bail jumping. $500 fine, 13 days in jail and court costs of $610.
