Marriages
Marriage licenses were issued recently to the following couples:
• Yucheng Wang and Rachel Jensen Schwab, Jan. 23.
• Alexandro Gutierrez Resendiz and Kristy Marie Tijerina, Jan. 24.
• Alexis G. Fraire Saldana and Yesenia Lozano, Jan. 24.
• Ernesto Eduardo Yanez and Megan Ashley Lowrance, Jan. 25.
Divorces
Divorces were granted recently to the following:
• Raul E. Fierro of Comfort and Brisenia Fierro of Comfort, Jan. 18.
• Israel Sanchez of Kerrville and Jennifer L. Sanchez, Jan. 18.
• Madison Jane Thompson of New Orleans, La., and Alexander James Thompson of Kerrville, Jan. 19.
• Anthoney Teague Farer-Guerra of Kerrville and Adam Eric Guerra of Austin, Jan. 19.
• Cruz Jose Duarte of Kerrville and Alexandria Merino Duarte of Kerrville, Jan. 23.
• Hugo Enrique Ortiz of Comfort and Eva Maria Gomez of San Antonio, Jan. 23.
• Jennie Louise Hohman of Kerrville and Ryder Ladd Hohman of Kerrville, Jan. 23.
• Dawn Marie Rossi of Kerrville, and Joseph Alex Rossi Jr. of Ingram, Jan. 23.
