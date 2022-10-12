• Jessie Danell Brown, 9600 block of Old Quarry, San Antonio – Driving with an invalid license with previous convictions. $500 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $413.
• Rene Alexander Charnichart, 300 block of W Schreiner St., Kerrville – Three counts of theft of property less than $100 with previous convictions, and bail jumping. $750 fine, 3 days in jail and court costs of $1,915.
• Melissa Ann Hustead, 1300 block of Jackson Rd., Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated. $1,000 fine, 1 day in jail and court costs of $478.
• Jesse Leland Jones, 300 block of St. Peters St., Kerrville – Attempted possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana. $500 fine and court costs of $116.
• Phillip David Mata, 200 block of Mack Holliman Dr., Kerrville – Criminal mischief between $750-$2,500, and family violence causing bodily injury. 12 days in jail and court costs of $1,120.
• Rheanna Paige Nolan, P.O. Box, Ingram – Assault by contact or threat. $500 fine, 6 months of probation and court costs of $176.
• Chantel Rene Reyes, 3900 Klein Branch Rd., Harper – Driving while intoxicated. $2,000 fine, 1 day in jail and court costs of $478.
• Lance Weldon Ward, 300 block of Fallen Oak Dr., Harper - Assault by contact or threat. $200 fine and court costs of $116.
