•    Jessie Danell Brown, 9600 block of Old Quarry, San Antonio – Driving with an invalid license with previous convictions. $500 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $413.

•    Rene Alexander Charnichart, 300 block of W Schreiner St., Kerrville – Three counts of theft of property less than $100 with previous convictions, and bail jumping. $750 fine, 3 days in jail and court costs of $1,915.

