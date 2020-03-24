• Hayden Brince Abel III, 300 block of Hwy. 39, Ingram – Violation of a protective order with bias or prejudice. $750 fine, 93 days in jail and court costs of $365.
• Jimmy Alcorta, Jr., 100 block of George Muck Rd., Kerrville – Assault causing bodily injury. $500 fine, 28 days in jail and court costs of $312.
• Natalie Anguiano, 100 block of Broadway, Fredericksburg – Possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana. $500 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $322.
• Jaden Myles Ayala, 6600 block of Salley Agee, Leon Valley – Assault causes bodily injury. $500 fine, 180 days in jail, 12 months of probation and court costs of $262.
• Sergio Alcozer Ayala, 700 block of Goss St., Kerrville – Driving with an invalid license with previous convictions. $500 fine, deferred for three months and court costs of $295.10.
• Colton Ross Baethge, 5700 block of Doss Spring Rd., Fredericksburg – Family violence assault causing bodily injury and violation of a protective order. $500 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $856.
• Raquel Cuevas Benitez, P.O. Box, Beaumont – Engaging in organized criminal activity. $500 fine, 1 day in jail and court costs of $312.
• Ismael Guzman Borrayo, 700 block of Gilmer St., Kerrville – Family violence assault causing bodily injury and terroristic threat of family. $750 fine, 365 days in jail, 18 months of probation and court costs of $529.
• Michael Dwayne Byers, 900 block of Junction Hwy., Kerrville – Family violence assault causing bodily injury. $750 fine, 50 days in jail and court costs of $252.
• Desmond Kane Calamaco, 1600 block of E Main St., Kerrville – Possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana. 66 days in jail and court costs of $322.
• Kevin Moki Canario, Jr., 800 block of Ranchero Rd., Kerrville – Family violence assault causing bodily injury. $500 fine, 9 months of probation and court costs of $312.
• Daniel D. Canchola, 300 block of Blank St., Kerrville – Bail jumping. $750 fine, 26 days in jail and court costs of $332.
• Kevin Cannon, 400 block of Stephen St., Kerrville – Terroristic threat of family. $500 fine, 12 days in jail and court costs of $262.
• Laura Lyn Casanova, 2600 block of Memorial Blvd., Kerrville – Failure to identify and giving false information. 90 days in jail and court costs of $252.
• Ashley Alyce Castillo, P.O. Box, Uvalde – Fraudulent concealment of writing. $500 fine, 141 days in jail and court costs of $252.
• Kenneth Robert Chidester, 400 block of Circle Ave., Kerrville – Violation of a protective order. 110 days in jail and court costs of $315.
• David Aaron Davenport, 1300 block of 8th West St., Lake Hills – Assault causing bodily injury. $2,000 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $312.
• Michael Phillip Dean, 5300 block of Sitka, Spring – Theft of property between $100-$750. $750 fine, 4 days in jail and court costs of $337.
• Jose Angel Dominguez, 200 block of Travis St., Kerrville – Interfering with an emergency call. $1,000 fine, 73 days in jail and court costs of $287.
• Garrett Reid Doran, 6700 block of Shady Lane, Sugar Land – Violation of a protective order and family violence causing bodily injury. $500 fine, 90 days in jail and court costs of $714.
• Amber Dee Duglosch, P.O. Box, Ingram – Hindering apprehension. $500 fine, deferred 24 months, 100 hours of community service and court costs of $310.
• Richard Dale Epley, 200 block of Beaver Rd., Ingram – Assault causing bodily injury. $0 fine, deferred 24 months and court costs of $360.
• Luke Daniel Elwood, 200 block of Lillian Dr., Kerrville – Duty on striking a fixture greater than $200. $1,500 fine, 3 days in jail and court costs of $420.
• Nelson Owen Fahrenthold, 1800 block of Thrill Hill, Mountain Home – Possession of drug paraphernalia. $0 fine and court costs of $424.
• Chase Christian Forbes, 100 block of Quail Valley Rd., Kerrville – Possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana and unlawfully carrying a weapon. $500 fine, 50 days in jail and court costs of $614.
• Javiar Fuentes, Jr., 300 block of W Jefferson St., Kerrville – Failure to identify as a fugitive from justice. $750 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $262.
• Katrinna Lynn Frausto, No address, Kerrville – Assault causing bodily injury. $500 fine, 144 days in jail and court costs of $302.
• Brige Skyler Gage, 100 block of CR 440, Hondo – Criminal trespass of a habitation. $0 fine, 23 days in jail and court costs of $302.
• Oscar Angel Munoz-Gomez, 1300 Cypress Creek Rd., Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated with BAC greater than 0.15. $2,000 fine, 1 day in jail and court costs of $470.
• Krissy Margarita Garcia, 300 block of Guadalupe St., Kerrville – Family violence causing bodily injury. $150 fine, 9 months of probation and court costs of $310.
• John Aaron Hannah, 100 block of Cynthia Dr., Kerrville – Evading arrest. $500 fine, 120 days in jail and court costs of $252.
• Linda Havner, 12800 block of Hunting Bear, San Antonio – Driving with an invalid license with previous convictions. $500 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $345.10.
• Joseph Christian Holman, 400 block of Moore St., Navasota – Possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana and bail jumping. $1,000 fine, 9 days in jail and court costs of $664.
• Christian Victor Isaac, 11200 block of Butterfly Bush, San Antonio – Possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana. $500 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $322.
• Jeremy Weldon Jones, 800 block of Hays St., Kerrville – Two counts possession of less than 28 gm. of a controlled substance, possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, possession of dangerous drugs and bail jumping. $1,000 fine, 1 day in jail and court costs of $1,610.
• Dillon Wade Kane, 2200 Olympia Dr., Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated. $2,000 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $470.
• Zachary Richard Martin, 400 block of W Water St., Kerrville – Possession of inhalant paraphernalia. $750 fine, 16 days in jail and court costs of $252.
• Amado Andrew Martinez, 1100 block of Monroe Dr., Kerrville – Criminal trespass of a habitation. $500 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $390.
• Victoria Paige Martinez, 3300 block of Dustin St., Hurst – Family violence assault causing bodily injury. $750 fine, 36 days in jail and court costs of $262.
• Jasmine Marie Matthews, 200 block of Miller St., Kerrville – Family violence assault causing bodily injury, assault causing bodily injury, and terroristic threat of family. $750 fine, 365 days in jail, 12 months of probation and court costs of $836.
• Charles A. McBeth, 400 block of Moore St., Ingram – Driving with an invalid license with previous convictions. $500 fine, 6 days in jail and court costs of $335.10.
• Adam James McClung, 100 block of Cherry Way, Kerrville – Assault causing bodily injury. $750 fine, deferred 12 months, 50 hours of community service and court costs of $262.
• Klaiten Houston McCreless, P.O. Box, Waring – Two counts of driving with an invalid license with previous convictions. $750 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $640.20.
• Victor Barron Montanez, 2800 Legion Dr., Kerrville – Family violence assault causing bodily injury. $500 fine, 365 days in jail, 12 months of probation, 50 hours of community service and court costs of $312.
• Charles Waylon Murphy, 900 block of Fannin, George West – Family violence assault causing bodily injury. $0 fine, deferred 9 months and court costs of $340.
• Brandon Marshall Newton, 1000 block of Lois St., Kerrville – Possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana. $750 fine, 45 days in jail and court costs of $372.
• Saul Olvera, Jr., 600 block of Everett St., Kerrville – Two counts of family violence assault causing bodily injury. $500 fine, 90 days in jail and court costs of $634.
• Harell Dell Page, 100 block of Ash Dr. W, Ingram – Driving while intoxicated second offense. $2,000 2 days in jail and court costs of $470.10.
• Shawn Michael Queen, 400 block of Paisano, Victoria – Bail jumping. 40 days in jail and court costs of $332.
• Andrew David Rauhut, 1400 block of Cedar Dr., Kerrville – Theft of property between $100-$750 and theft of property less than $100 with previous convictions. $750 fine, 180 days in jail, 12 months of probation, 20 hours of community service and court costs of $554.
• Hector Rendon, 800 block of Ranchero Rd., Kerrville – Two counts of driving with an invalid license with previous convictions. $500 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $640.20.
• Daniel Joseph Sandlin, 200 block of Old Oaks, Kerrville - Family violence assault causing bodily injury. $0 fine, 1 day in jail and court costs of $405.
• Sarita Noel Silva, 100 block of Forest Cir., Kerrville – Assault causing bodily injury. 12 months of probation and court costs of $312.
• Cristen Matthew Simpson, 600 block of Lois St., Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated second offense and driving with an invalid license with previous convictions. $300 fine, 365 days in jail, 18 months of probation, 50 hours of community services and court costs of $815.20.
• Margaret Jensen Smallwood, General delivery, Kerrville – Violation of probation. 41 days in jail.
• Mason Patrick Snyder, 2900 block of N Cardigan Dr., Wichita, Kan. – Possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana. $500 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $322.
• Evan Leahy Stegman, 1330 Marrero Dr., Austin – Family violence assault causing bodily injury. $750 fine, 61 days in jail and court costs of $227.
• Erik Miguel Travis, 300 block of W Main St., Kerrville – Family violence causing bodily injury and unlawful restraint. $750 fine, 365 days in jail, 12 months of probation and court costs of $524.
• Stephen Trevino, 2400 block of Junction Hwy., Kerrville – Driving with an invalid license with previous convictions. $500 fine, 14 days in jail and court costs of $290.10.
• Alisha Benitez Trinidad, 14100 block of Touchstone Rd., Atascosa – Engaging in organized criminal activity. $500 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $312.
• Corey Ray Tucker, 8800 block of Research Blvd., Austin – Family violence assault causing bodily injury. $750 fine, 365 days in jail, 18 months of probation, 100 hours of community service and court costs of $262.
• Michael Cody Veselka, 100 block of Riverpark Dr., Ingram – Possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana. $750 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $322.
• Kohlton Bradley Wendling, 900 block of Prescott, Kerrville – Bail jumping. $500 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $342.
• Tyler Garrett Wheeler, 100 block of Harless Way, Center Point – Family violence assault causing bodily injury. $1,000 fine, 12 months of probation, 20 hours of community service and court costs of $310.
• Nicolas Kirk Williams, 1500 block of Sailing Way, Kerrville – Driving with an invalid license with previous convictions. $500 fine, 1 day in jail and court costs of $280.10.
• Irason James Younger, 700 block of Wallace, Kerrville – Possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana. $2,000 fine, 1 day in jail and court costs of $322.
• Rogelio Zavala, Jr., 8500 block of Brodie Ln., Austin – Driving while intoxicated. $1,500 fine, 1 day in jail and court costs of $470.10.
