Alcohol Offenses
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 300 block of Wren Rd. on April 18.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on April 18.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication, and driving with an open container of alcohol, in the 700 block of Sidney Baker on April 21.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 500 block of W Water St. on April 22.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 200 block of Sidney Baker S on April 22.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 100 block of Schreiner St. on April 23.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 200 block of Sidney Baker S on April 23.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated second offense, public intoxication, and interfering with public duties, in the 100 block of Cynthia Dr. on April 23.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated second offense, resisting arrest, and obstruction or retaliation, in the 1500 block of Junction Hwy. on April 23.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated with a child less than 15 years of age in the 200 block of Sidney Baker S on April 24.
Drug Offenses
• KPD is investigating possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance in the 1000 block of Barnett St. on April 20.
• An arrest was made for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 2100 block of Singing Wind Dr. on April 20.
Assaults
• An arrest was made for family violence assault by contact at a disturbance call in the 500 block of Roy St. on April 20.
• An arrest was made for assault by contact in the 1700 block of Sidney Baker on April 20.
• KPD is investigating aggravated assault on a public servant, and resisting arrest, in the 1200 block of Harper Rd. on April 20. See Page 1.
Burglaries
• KPD is investigating burglary of motor vehicles in the 300 block of Matheson St. on April 22.
• KPD is investigating burglary of motor vehicles, and theft of motor vehicle parts, in the 2100 block of Sidney Baker on April 22.
Thefts
• KPD is investigating fraudulent use of less than five credit cards, and ATM fraud, in the 300 block of Main St. on April 23.
Warrants
• An arrest was made on a local warrant, and a felony warrant from another agency, in the 1900 block of Sidney Baker on April 19.
• An arrest was made on a local warrant in the 500 block of Roy St. on April 20.
• An arrest was made on a local warrant at a traffic stop in the 300 block of A St. on April 23.
• An arrest was made on a local warrant in the 1400 block of Water St. on April 24.
Accidents
• KPD responded to a minor accident in the 1800 block of Junction Hwy. on April 18.
• KPD responded to a major accident at 4:52 p.m. on April 21.
• KPD responded to a minor accident in the 1600 block of Junction Hwy. on April 22.
• KPD responded to a minor accident at 2:36 p.m. on April 23.
• An arrest was made for duty on striking an unattended vehicle in the 2100 block of Memorial Blvd. on April 24.
Other Offenses
• An arrest was made for violation of the city open burn ban in the 400 block of Hays St. on April 18.
• An arrest was made for driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 200 block of Sidney Baker S on April 20.
• KPD assisted another agency in the 3300 block of Loop 534 on April 21.
• KPD assisted another agency in the 200 block of Westminster St. on April 22.
• KPD assisted another agency in Mile 500 of I-10 on April 23.
