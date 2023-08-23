• James William Hersom, 100 block of Elm Way, Kerrville – Fleeing a police officer. $500 fine, 1 day in jail and court costs of $412.
• Travis Richard Martin, 7300 block of Woodthrush Ln., Dallas – Possession of less than 28 gm. of a controlled substance, and possession of dangerous drugs. $500 fine, 38 days in jail and court costs of $870.
