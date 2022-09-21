Alcohol Offenses
• An arrest was made for minor in possession of alcohol, and possession of drug paraphernalia, in the 2100 block of Singing Wind Dr. on Sept. 13.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated second offense in the 300 block of Sidney Baker S on Sept. 13.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication, and a local warrant, in the 2900 block of Riverside Dr. on Sept. 15.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated with BAC greater than 0.15 in the 700 block of Barnett St. on Sept. 15.
• An arrest was made for a passenger with an open container of alcohol on a traffic stop in the 1000 block of Sidney Baker on Sept. 16.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 300 block of Powell Ave. on Sept. 17.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 1800 block of Broadway on Sept. 17.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication, and resisting arrest, in the 200 block of Thompson Dr. on Sept. 18.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 200 block of Thompson Dr. on Sept. 18.
• An arrest was made for driving with an open container of alcohol in the 2700 block of Junction Hwy. on Sept. 18.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 400 block of McFarland St. on Sept. 18.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 200 block of W Main St. on Sept. 18.
Drug Offenses
• An arrest was made for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 2400 block of Memorial Blvd. on Sept. 12.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance in the 3200 block of Loop 534 on Sept. 13.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana in the 100 block of Main St. on Sept. 13.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance in the 3200 block of Loop 534 on Sept. 14.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance on a public intoxication call in the 300 block of Main St. on Sept. 16.
• An arrest was made for possession of 4-400 gm. of a controlled substance, and possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, in the 2300 block of E Main St. on Sept. 18.
Assaults
• KPD is investigating aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the 500 block of Hill Country Dr. on Sept. 13.
• KPD is investigating assault on a family member with previous convictions in the 1200 block of Park St. on Sept. 13.
• KPD is investigating assault causing bodily injury in the 800 block of Junction Hwy. on Sept. 13.
• KPD is investigating stalking, and unlawful electronic transmission of sexually explicit visual material, in the 1500 block of Jefferson St. on Sept. 14.
• An arrest was made for assault on a family member causing bodily injury in the 300 block of Manor Dr. on Sept. 15.
• KPD is investigating assault against the elderly or disabled, and interfering with an emergency request for assistance, in the 600 block of Oak Hollow Dr. on Sept. 17.
• An arrest was made for assault on a family member causing bodily injury in the 2100 block of Summit Crest Dr. on Sept. 17.
Burglaries
• KPD is investigating burglary of motor vehicles, theft from a motor vehicle, and criminal mischief between $100-$750, in the 300 block of Sidney Baker S on Sept. 13.
Thefts
• KPD is investigating unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the 2000 block of Bandera Hwy. on Sept. 13.
Warrants
• An arrest was made on a felony warrant from another agency in the 200 block of Quinlan St. on Sept. 12.
• An arrest was made on a felony warrant from another agency in the 500 block of Hill Country Dr. on Sept. 14.
Accidents
• KPD responded to two major accidents on Sept. 13.
• KPD responded to a major accident in the 300 block of Main St. on Sept. 13.
• KPD responded to a major accident on Sept. 14.
• KPD responded to three major accidents on Sept. 15.
• KPD responded to a major accident in the 1900 block of Sidney Baker on Sept. 15.
• KPD is investigating an accident involving more than $200 damage to a motor vehicle in the 1500 block of E Main St. on Sept. 15.
• KPD responded to a major accident on Sept. 16.
• KPD is investigating an accident involving more than $200 damage to a motor vehicle in the 200 block of Sidney Baker on Sept. 18.
Other Offenses
• KPD is investigating a missing person in the 100 block of Arroyo Dr. on Sept. 13.
• An arrest was made for criminal trespass on real property in the 400 block of Methodist Encampment Rd. on Sept. 15.
• An arrest was made for criminal mischief between $750-$2,500, and evading arrest with previous conviction, in the 100 block of W Main St. on Sept. 16.
• KPD assisted another agency in the 100 block of Whisper Valley Ln. on Sept. 18.
• An arrest was made for criminal trespass on real property in the 400 block of Benson Dr. on Sept. 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.