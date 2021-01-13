Alcohol Offenses
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 500 block of Hill Country Dr. on Jan. 6.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated second offense, possession of less than 28 gm. of a controlled substance, and driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 900 block of North St. on Jan. 6.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated second offense in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on Jan. 6.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 500 block of Hill Country Dr. on Jan. 7.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication at a disturbance in the 1800 block of Sidney Baker on Jan. 9.
Drug Offenses
• KPD filed charges for possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana in the 3300 block of Legion Dr. on Jan. 5.
• A warrant arrest was made, with possession of less than 28 gm. of a controlled substance, after a suspicious person report in the 500 block of Sidney Baker on Jan. 6.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated, and use or possession of inhalant paraphernalia in the 1800 block of Bandera Hwy. on Jan. 7.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 300 block of Francisco Lemos on Jan. 7.
Assaults
• Family violence assault causing bodily injury was reported in the 900 block of Myrta St. on Jan. 4.
• KPD is investigating continuous violence against the family in the 700 block of Tennis St. on Jan. 5.
• KPD is investigating assault by contact, and shoplifting less than $100 in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on Jan. 7.
• KPD is investigating harassment in the 600 block of Schreiner St. on Jan. 8.
• An arrest was made for aggravated assault with a weapon on a family member in the 300 block of A St. on Jan. 9.
• KPD is investigating assault on the elderly, and reckless bodily injury in the 1000 block of Barbara Ann St. on Jan. 10.
Thefts
• An arrest was made for shoplifting between $100-$750 in the 200 block of Junction Hwy. on Jan. 6.
• KPD is investigating shoplifting between $100-$750 in the 100 block of Main St. on Jan. 10.
• An arrest was made for shoplifting less than $100 in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on Jan. 9.
• KPD is investigating theft less than $100 in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on Jan. 10.
Warrants
• A warrant arrest was made in the 500 block of Hill Country Dr. on Jan. 5.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 1200 block of Sidney Baker on Jan. 6.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 200 block of Travis St. on Jan. 7.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 800 block of Washington St. on Jan. 7.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 1500 block of Junction Hwy. on Jan. 7.
Accidents
• KPD responded to a minor accident at 11:51 a.m. on Jan. 4.
• KPD responded to a minor accident at 6:17 p.m. in the 2400 block of Junction Hwy. on Jan. 4.
• KPD responded to a minor accident at 1 p.m. in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on Jan. 7.
• KPD responded to a major accident at 7:43 a.m. on Jan. 8.
Other Offenses
• KPD is investigating a runaway juvenile in the 400 block of Sidney Baker on Jan. 7.
• An arrest was made for interfering with public duties, responding to a juvenile problem in the 200 block of Water St. on Jan. 7.
• An arrest was made for fleeing a police officer in the 1400 block of Junction Hwy. on Jan. 8.
• An arrest was made for criminal trespass in the 2100 block of Sidney Baker on Jan. 9.
