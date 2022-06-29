Alcohol Offenses
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 400 block of Harper Rd. on June 20.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 900 block of Junction Hwy. on June 20.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 700 block of Bluebell Rd. on June 20.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 400 block of Mack Holloman Dr. on June 21.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication on a suspicious person call in the 300 block of Bobwhite Dr. on June 23.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated, and driving with an invalid license with previous convictions, in the 1900 block of Singing Wind Dr. on June 23.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 100 block of Park Ln. on June 25.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated third offense or more in the 1300 block of Junction Hwy. on June 26.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 1100 block of Junction Hwy. on June 26.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 800 block of Main St. on June 26.
Drug Offenses
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated, possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, possession of a dangerous drug, and unlawfully carrying a weapon, in the 500 block of Camelot Dr. on June 23.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 1 gm of a controlled substance, unlawfully carrying a weapon, and a misdemeanor warrant from another agency, in the 300 block of Methodist Encampment Rd. on June 24.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication, possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, and publishing or threatening to publish intimate visual material, at KPD on June 25.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication, and possession of drug paraphernalia, in the 300 block of Pearl St. on June 25.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana in the 400 block of Sidney Baker S on June 26.
Assaults
• An arrest was made for assault on a family member causing bodily injury in the 2300 block of Trails End Ln. on June 22.
• An arrest was made for family violence assault causing bodily injury in the 1800 block of Junction Hwy. on June 23.
• KPD is investigating assault against an elderly or disabled person in the 500 block of Hill Country Dr. on June 23.
• An arrest was made for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, and possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, in the 300 block of Mae Dr. on June 24.
• An arrest was made for assault on a family member causing bodily injury in the 2200 block of Bandera Hwy. on June 26.
Thefts
• KPD is investigating unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the 1700 block of Bandera Hwy. on June 20.
• KPD is investigating theft of property between $2,500-$30,000 in the 1000 block of Prescott St. on June 21.
• KPD is investigating financial abuse of the elderly between $750-$2,500 reported at KPD on June 21.
• KPD is investigating theft of services less than $100 in the 1400 block of Junction Hwy. on June 23.
• KPD is investigating forgery of a financial instrument in the 1400 block of Junction Hwy. on June 23.
• KPD is investigating theft of less than $100 in the 700 block of Junction Hwy. on June 23.
• KPD is investigating unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the 1900 block of Leslie Dr. on June 24.
• KPD is investigating theft of less than $100 in the 2100 block of Sidney Baker on June 24.
• KPD is investigating theft of less than $100 in the 2500 block of Locust St. on June 24.
Warrants
• An arrest was made on a local warrant in the 200 block of Westminster St. on June 20.
• An arrest was made on a misdemeanor warrant from another agency in the 300 block of McFarland St. on June 21.
• An arrest was made on a local warrant in the 600 block of N Lewis Ave. on June 25.
Accidents
• KPD responded to a major accident on June 20.
• KPD responded to a major accident in the 1000 block of Thompson Dr. on June 21.
• KPD responded to a major accident on June 23.
• KPD responded to a major accident in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on June 23.
• KPD assisted another agency at an accident involving an airplane with two fatalities in the 2300 block of Peterson Farm Rd. on June 25.
Other Offenses
• KPD assisted another agency in the 100 block of Cobbs Cir. on June 21.
• An arrest was made for criminal trespass in the 500 block of Hill Country Dr. on June 23.
• KPD is investigating a runaway in the 600 block of Oakland Hills Ln. on June 24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.