Alcohol Offenses
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 300 block of Sidney Baker S on Oct. 27.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated, and resisting arrest in the 3800 block of Loop 534 on Oct. 29.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 800 block of Loop 534 on Oct. 30.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 500 block of Main St. on Oct. 31.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated second offense in the 600 block of Leslie Dr. on Oct. 31.
• An arrest was made for consumption of alcohol by a minor in the 100 block of Amelia Ct. on Oct. 31.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 5000 block of Main St. on Nov. 1.
Drug Offenses
• An arrest was made for possession of 1-4 gm. of a controlled substance, possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 2200 block of Sidney Baker on Oct. 26.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance in the 800 block of Sidney Baker on Oct. 27.
• KPD is investigating diversion of controlled substances by dispensers in the 100 block of Plaza Dr. on Oct. 30.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated, possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, and tampering with evidence in the 500 block of Water St. on Oct. 31.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana in the 600 block of Olympic Dr. on Oct. 31.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana in the 600 block of Main St. on Nov. 1.
Thefts
• KPD is investigating unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the 500 block of Sidney Baker on Oct. 27.
• KPD is investigating theft of property between $30,000-$150,000 in the 2600 block of Singing Wind on Oct. 28.
• Theft of property between $100-$750 was reported in the 3300 block of Memorial Blvd. on Oct. 28.
• KPD is investigating forgery to defraud the elderly in the 100 block of Upper St. on Oct. 29.
• Fraud was reported in the 400 block of Sidney Baker on Oct. 30.
• An arrest was made for theft less than $100 in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on Oct. 31.
• An arrest was made for fraudulent concealment of writing in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on Nov. 1.
Warrants
• A warrant arrest was made in the 400 block of Clearwater Paseo Path on Oct. 27.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 500 block of Hill Country Dr. on Oct. 27.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 400 block of Sidney Baker on Oct. 28.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 200 block of Main St. on Oct. 30.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 700 block of Sidney Baker on Oct. 31.
Accidents
• KPD responded to a major accident in the 3400 block of Memorial Blvd. on Oct. 26.
Other Offenses
• KPD is investigating failure to give information and render aid in the 3300 block of Memorial Blvd. on Oct. 26.
• KPD is investigating driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 400 block of Methodist Encampment Rd. on Oct. 29.
• An arrest was made for criminal trespass in the 300 block of Coleman St. on Oct. 29.
• KPD is investigating criminal mischief in the 2800 block of Memorial Blvd. on Oct. 30.
• An arrest was made for driving without a license in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on Nov. 1.
