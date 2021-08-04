Alcohol Offenses
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 200 block of Thompson Dr. S on July 27.
Drug Offenses
• KPD is investigating possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana in the 2100 block of Sidney Baker on July 26.
• An arrest was made for possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving with an invalid license with previous convictions, in the 400 block of W Jefferson St. on July 29.
• An arrest was made for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 600 block of Myrta St. on July 30.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia, in the 500 block of Water St. on July 30.
Assaults
• KPD is investigating assault by contact in the 1300 block of Junction Hwy. on July 26.
• KPD is investigating aggravated assault with a weapon on a family member in the 200 block of W McFarland St. on July 26.
• KPD is investigating family violence assault by contact in the 2300 block of Junction Hwy. on July 27.
• KPD is investigating family violence assault causing bodily injury in the 300 block of Blanks St. on July 28.
• KPD is investigating family violence causing bodily injury in the 600 block of Beech St. on July 29.
• KPD is investigating assault on a family member to impede breathing, and unlawful restraint, in the 300 block of Hugo St. on July 29.
• KPD is investigating family violence assault causing bodily injury in the 700 block of Smokey Mountain Dr. on Aug. 1.
Burglaries
• KPD is investigating burglary of motor vehicles in the 500 block of Jefferson St. on July 27.
• KPD is investigating burglary of a habitation in the 200 block of Manor Dr. on July 30.
Thefts
• KPD is investigating theft of property between $2,500-$30,000 in the 900 block of Lytle St. on July 28.
• KPD is investigating theft of less than $100 from a motor vehicle in the 500 block of Hill Country Dr. S on July 28.
• Theft was reported in the 400 block of Thompson Dr. S on July 29.
• KPD is investigating shoplifting less than $100 in the 1100 block of Main St. on July 31.
Warrants
• A warrant arrest was made in the 1400 block of Park St. on July 26.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 1300 block of North St. on July 27.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 500 block of Harper Rd. on July 27.
• A warrant arrest was made in mile 509 of IH-10 on July 28.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 400 block of Clearwater Paseo Path on July 31.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 1200 block of Sidney Baker on Aug. 1.
Accidents
• KPD responded to a major accident at 6:15 p.m. on July 26.
• KPD responded to a major accident in the 2500 block of Memorial Blvd. on July 27.
• KPD responded to a major accident at 2:30 p.m. on July 27.
• KPD responded to a major accident in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on July 28.
Other Offenses
• KPD assisted another agency in Mile 494 E of IH-10 on July 26.
• An arrest was made for driving without a license in the 1000 block of Water St. on July 26.
• KPD assisted another agency in mile 512 of IH-10 on July 28.
• KPD closed the case of a runaway in the 2300 block of Junction Hwy. on July 29.
• KPD is investigating criminal mischief in the 1000 block of Tivy St. on July 30.
• KPD is investigating driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 1700 block of Sidney Baker on July 30.
