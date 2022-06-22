Alcohol Offenses
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 1400 block of Medina Hwy. on June 13.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated third offense or more in the 3100 block of Memorial Blvd. on June 14.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication, and resisting arrest, in the 2600 block of Junction Hwy. on June 15.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 200 block of Thompson Dr. on June 16.
• An arrest was made for driving with an open container of alcohol in the 500 block of Riverhill Blvd. on June 18.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 200 block of Thompson Dr. on June 19.
Drug Offenses
• An arrest was made for possession of drug paraphernalia on a suspicious person call in the 700 block of Riverhill Blvd. on June 14.
Assaults
• KPD is investigating terroristic threat against a public servant, and placing the public in fear of serious bodily injury to influence government action, in the 1000 block of Barnett St. on June 13.
• KPD is investigating terroristic threat causing fear of imminent serious bodily injury, and criminal mischief between $100-$750, in the 2100 block of Sidney Baker on June 13.
• An arrest was made for assault by contact, and resisting arrest, in the 800 block of Main St. on June 15.
• KPD is investigating online solicitation of a minor, and promoting prostitution, in the 400 block of Clearwater Paseo St. on June 18.
• KPD is investigating assault by contact in the 2100 block of Old FM 689 on June 18.
• KPD is investigating violation of a protective order in the 1600 block of Water St. E on June 19.
Robberies
• An arrest was made for aggravated robbery, and possession of drug paraphernalia, in the 300 block of Sidney Baker S on June 17.
Burglaries
• KPD is investigating burglary of motor vehicles, and theft from a motor vehicle, in the 2100 block of Sidney Baker on June 18.
• Burglary of a motor vehicle was reported in the 1700 block of Sidney Baker on June 18.
• Burglary of a motor vehicle was reported in the 600 block of Loop 534 on June 18.
• Burglary of a motor vehicle was reported in the 1000 block of Junction Hwy. on June 18.
• KPD is investigating burglary of motor vehicles, and theft from a motor vehicle, in the 2100 block of Sidney Baker on June 19.
Thefts
• KPD is investigating forgery of a government instrument in the 300 block of Main St. on June 13.
• KPD is investigating shoplifting between $100-$750 in the 200 block of Sidney Baker on June 15.
• KPD is investigating forgery of a financial instrument in the 1300 block of Bandera Hwy. on June 17.
• An arrest was made for Class C misdemeanor theft in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on June 17.
• KPD is investigating Class C misdemeanor theft in the 100 block of Main St. on June 18.
• KPD is investigating theft of property between $2,500-$30,000 in the 600 block of Roy St. on June 19.
Warrants
• An arrest was made on a felony warrant from another agency in the 100 block of Sidney Baker on June 16.
• An arrest was made on a misdemeanor warrant from another agency in the 1600 block of Water St. E on June 16.
• An arrest was made on a misdemeanor warrant from another agency in the 300 block of W Schreiner St. on June 17.
Accidents
• KPD responded to a major accident in the 2000 block of Sidney Baker on June 13.
• KPD responded to a major accident on June 13.
• KPD is investigating duty on striking a fixture greater than $200 in the 700 block of Riverhill Blvd. on June 14.
• KPD responded to a major accident in the 2100 block of Junction Hwy. on June 15.
Other Offenses
• KPD is investigating criminal trespass on real property in the 300 block of W Main St. on June 13.
• An arrest was made for running a stop sign in the 100 block of W McFarland St. on June 14.
• KPD is investigating a silent abusive call to 911 service in the 1200 block of Water St. on June 15.
• KPD is investigating abandoning a child with intent to return in the 1800 block of Lowrance St. on June 16.
• KPD is investigating criminal trespass on real property reported at KPD on June 16.
• KPD assisted another agency in the 1300 block of Sidney Baker on June 17.
• An arrest was made for reckless driving, and evading arrest in a motor vehicle, in the 100 block of Mai Rd. on June 17.
• KPD is investigating criminal trespass on real property in the 2100 block of Sidney Baker on June 17.
• KPD is investigating criminal mischief between $750-$2,500 in the 300 block of Junction Hwy. on June 18.
• KPD is investigating criminal mischief between $100-$750 in the 200 block of Landfill Rd. on June 19.
