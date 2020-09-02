Members of the 216th Judicial District Grand Jury met recently and returned indictments including the following:
• Elizabeth Dawn Evans, 300 block of Cave Springs Rd., Hunt – Possession of 40-200 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Douglas Sterling Fuller, 300 block of Cave Springs Rd, Hunt – Intentional bodily injury to a child, the elderly or disabled; and possession of 4-200 gm. of a controlled substance.
• James Andrew Grier, 3300 block of Legion Dr., Kerrville – Three counts of possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Karma Lee Jones, 100 block of Omega Pl., Ingram – Manufacture or delivery of 4-200 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Paul Mendoza Montez, 300 block of Cedar Springs Rd, Ingram – Intentional or reckless assault on a family member to impede breathing with previous convictions, and assault on a peace officer or judge.
• Chasity Lynn Neugent, 800 block of Wheless St., Kerrville – Two counts of theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions.
• Kylie Ann Brooke Purcell, 600 block of Gilmer St., Kerrville – Assault on a peace officer or judge.
