Marriages
Marriage licenses were issued recently to the following couples:
• Frank Emmanuel Quiroz De Santiago and Michelle Mendoza Montoya, Aug. 7.
• Alexandro Dorado and Arlene Ramirez, Aug. 7.
• Herbert Austin Baron and Hannah Nicole Plucheck, Aug. 7.
• Jose Javier Jimenez Buendia and Valeria Herrera, Aug. 7.
• Victor Manuel Hernandez and Yolanda Rivera, Aug. 10.
• John Daniel Huffaker and Sierra Bailie Branscum, Aug. 10.
• Peyton Michael Russ and Sarah Grace White, Aug. 10.
• Teddy Louis Hannemann and Leslie Kay Perez, Aug. 11.
• Joshua Ryan Rippy and Katie Ann Stevens, Aug. 12.
Divorces
Divorces were granted recently to the following:
• Robert Lee Cawthon of Kerrville and Crystal Ann Cawthon of Kerrville, Aug. 4.
• Karla Gicela Garcia of Kerrville and Israel Garcia-Alcaraz of Kerrville, Aug. 7.
