Marriage licenses were issued recently to the following couples:
• John Anthony Bitoni and Michael Amanda Tafoya, Sept. 10.
• Matthew Cantu Longoria and Carla Fuentes, Sept. 10.
• Cole Adam Dommert and Angela Colleen Miller, Sept. 10.
• Hector Ornelas and Ivonne Jamilex Mendoza Hernandez, Sept. 13.
• Robert Bernard Bridget and Paula Margaret Jones-Carson, Sept. 13.
• Shawn Stuart Jones and Kory Leigh Fugazzi, Sept. 14.
• Jordan Benjamin Siff and Lizbeth Rodriguez Narvaez, Sept. 14.
• Christopher Aaron Jackson and Hunter Brooke McDonald, Sept. 14.
• Michael Shae Jackman and Devyn Elyse Jackman, Sept. 14.
• Tyler Anthony Booth and Megon Kay Lestourgeon, Sept. 16.
Divorces were granted recently to the following:
• Karrie Jowanna Halfacre of Ingram and Logan Montgomery Rusch of San Antonio, Sept. 14.
• Laura Lynn Moran of San Saba and David Dewayne Moran of Kerrville, Sept. 14.
