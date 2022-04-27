Marriage licenses were issued recently to the following couples:
• Dennis William McElhaney and Hannah Ruth Johns, April 13.
• Mark Mitchell Springer and Olga Patricia Justice, April 13.
• Casey Brian Cazes and Summer Leigh West, April 14.
• Timothy Wayne Hulse and Laura Jean Olvera, April 18.
• Jessy Dean Denais and Reilly Deanne Dreibrodt, April 18.
• Devyn Michael Cruz Ramirez and Kathryn Alexis Hines, April 18.
• Aria Alexander Shirani and Kristine Janice Pagel, April 18.
• Ajirioghene Joseph Utuedhe and Maria Delpilar Jefferson, April 18.
• Nicholas Andrew Rusnak and Michelle Bethlynne Moeller, April 21.
• Justin Ray Ellebracht and Carissa Mae Green, April 21.
• Jordan Andrew Dasch and Makenna Cheyenne Fox, April 22.
• Daniel Anthony Grimes and Chelsea Elizabeth Davis, April 22.
• Chad Alan Crisp and Bailey Reanne Michel, April 22.
Divorces were granted recently to the following:
• George Larrazabal of Kerrville and Stacy Taylor Larrazabal of Kerrville, April 15.
• Andrew T. Smith of Ingram and Heather Lemon of Mountain Home, April 15.
