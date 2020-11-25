Alcohol Offenses
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated with BAC greater than 0.15, resisting arrest, and evading arrest after a suspicious circumstances call in the 600 block of Loop 534 on Nov. 16.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 3300 block of Memorial Blvd. on Nov. 17.
• KPD is investigating driving while intoxicated, and driving with an open container of alcohol, after a traffic complaint in the 1800 block of Sidney Baker on Nov. 18.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 500 block of Main St. on Nov. 18.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated second offense in the 1600 block of Junction Hwy. on Nov. 20.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated with BAC greater than 0.15 in the 1600 block of Water St. on Nov. 20.
• An arrest was made for a minor driving under the influence, and consumption of alcohol by a minor in the 200 block of Clay St. on Nov. 20.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 1700 block of Water St. on Nov. 22.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 500 block of Sidney Baker on Nov. 22.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 1500 block of Junction Hwy. on Nov. 22.
Drug Offenses
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana in the 2200 block of Bandera Hwy. on Nov. 16.
• An arrest was made for possession of 4-200 gm. of a controlled substance, possession of less than 28 gm. of a controlled substance, and possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, after a suspicious vehicle call in the 500 block of Water St. on Nov. 18.
• An arrest was made for possession of drug paraphernalia, during a traffic stop in the 500 block of Sidney Baker on Nov. 19.
Assaults
• KPD is investigating intentional bodily injury to child/elderly/ disabled in the 1100 block of Jefferson St. on Nov. 16.
• An arrest was made for family violence assault causing bodily injury, and criminal mischief between $100-$750, after a disturbance call in the 1100 block of E Main St. on Nov. 19.
• KPD is investigating assault by contact in the 400 block of Ward St. on Nov. 21.
Thefts
• KPD is investigating hindering secured creditors between $2,500-$30,000 in the 200 block of G St. S on Nov. 17.
• KPD is investigating shoplifting less than $100 with previous convictions in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on Nov. 18.
• KPD is investigating theft of property between $750-$2,500 from a motor vehicle in the 400 block of Sidney Baker on Nov. 19.
• An arrest was made for shoplifting between $100-$750, and shoplifting less than $100 in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on Nov. 19.
• KPD is investigating shoplifting less than $100 in the 100 block of Main St. on Nov. 21.
• An arrest was made for shoplifting less than $100 in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on Nov. 21.
• KPD filed charges for shoplifting between $100-$750 in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on Nov. 22.
Warrants
• A warrant arrest was made in the 400 block of Holdsworth Dr. on Nov. 17.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 600 block of Shady Dr. on Nov. 19.
• Two warrant arrests were made in the 100 block of Main St. on Nov. 21.
Other Offenses
• An arrest was made for criminal trespass after a disturbance call in the 1900 block of Sidney Baker on Nov. 18.
• KPD filed charges for reckless driving in the 2400 block of Singing Wind on Nov. 19.
• KPD is investigating criminal mischief between $100-$750 in the 300 block of Sidney Baker S on Nov. 22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.