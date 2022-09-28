Marriage licenses were issued recently to the following couples:
• Eric Anthony Schilling and Danielle Louise Carroll, Sept. 19.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Marriage licenses were issued recently to the following couples:
• Eric Anthony Schilling and Danielle Louise Carroll, Sept. 19.
• David Wade Nowlin and Alyssa Schae Galvan, Sept. 19.
• Carey Dean Swinney and Stacy L. Wilson, Sept. 19.
• Alle Graham Osborne IV and Krista Lauren Bryla, Sept. 19.
• Jalen Rashad Bacy and Ashlee Nicole Salazar, Sept. 19.
• Robert Michael Graham and Gardenia Soledad Gonzalez, Sept. 20.
• Zachary Thomas Macleod and Tiffany Leann Pate, Sept. 20.
• Michael Phillip Gonzales and Marissa Magdaleno, Sept. 21.
Divorces were granted recently to the following:
• Cheryl Lynn Fritz and Kenneth Allen Fritz of Kerrville, Sept. 20.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.