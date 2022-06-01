Marriage licenses were issued recently to the following couples:
• Mariano Arreola and Kerissa Marie Tomlinson, May 5.
Divorces were granted recently to the following:
• Joe A. Espinoza of Kerrville and Netily M. Reyes of Kerrville, May 18
• Lucia Catalina Fuentes Reyes of Ingram and Mario Adrian Rios Rivera of Ingram, May 19.
• Derek Christian Whittington of Kerrville and Abigail Ann Whittington of Central Point, Ore., May 23.
• Maria De Jesus Rodriguez of Comfort and Rene Udalle of Comfort, May 23.
• Nina Marie Arreola of Kerrville and Alfredo Manuel Arreola of Kerrville, May 23.
• Elizabeth Anna Burtchell of Kerrville and Zachary Wayne Burtchell of Kerrville, May 23.
• Carrie Ann Rodgers of Kerrville and Jason Joseph Rodgers of Kerrville, May 23.
• Marlene Jane Perez of Kerrville and Geronimo Perez of Leadville, Colo., May 23.
• Kimberly Barker Rodriguez of Ingram and Roger Lee Rodriguez of Lafayette, Colo., May 24.
