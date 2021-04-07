Marriage
Marriage licenses were issued recently to the following couples:
• Richard I. Cikota and Monique Marie Richard, March 29.
• Jeremy Lee Pendleton and Tran Thai Phuong Phan, March 29.
• River Easton De Luca and Alondra Lizzeth Garza Cano, March 29.
• Alejandro Antonio Santos and Hilda Isabel Diaz Herrera, March 29.
• Christopher Allen Miller and Shayla Nicole Arhelger, March 30.
• Arnold Armando Madueno and Tracie Renee Griffin, March 30.
• Colton Dee Morris and Mary-Blair Dickinson, March 31.
Divorce
Divorces were granted recently to the following:
• Jessica Ella Whitehead of Kerrville and John Dayton Whitehead of Kerrville, March 24.
