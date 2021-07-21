Marriage licenses were issued recently to the following couples:
• Joseph Adam Estes and Meredith Marie Evans, July 5.
• Louis Michael Drozd and Kayo Nicole Setnan, July 9.
• David James Bushel and Ozzie Marie Watters, July 12.
• Brandon Jason Callister and Tamera Lynn Gilberti, July 12.
• Kenneth Martin Noles and Kimberly Lynn Quick, July 12.
• Michael Louis Innis and Erma Mary Innis, July 13.
• Michael E. Springer and Joe Louis Abrigo, July 14.
Divorces were granted recently to the following:
• Kaylyn Michelle Morris of Kerrville and Daleonta Dewitt Morris of Huntsville, July 14.
• Candice Michelle Hyten of Kerrville and Timothy Travis Hyten of Kerrville, July 14.
