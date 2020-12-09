Members of the 216th Judicial District Grand Jury met recently and returned indictments including the following:
• Joseph Anthony Bryant, 5100 block of La Posita, San Antonio – Possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Brandon Michael Burgess, 100 block of Chole Way, Kerrville – Two counts of theft of a firearm.
• Randi Leann Dean, 100 block of Dean Dr., Ingram – Driving while intoxicated with child less than 15 years of age.
• John-Luke Alexander Flores, 400 block of Fifer St., Kerrville – Possession of 4-200 gm. of a controlled substance, and tampering with evidence.
• Katrinna Lynn Frausto, 100 block of Trabajo Ln., Kerrville – Manufacture or delivery of 1-4 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Brige Skyler Gage, 200 block of Manor Dr., Kerrville – Evading arrest with previous conviction.
• Ryan Anthony Garza, 300 block of Skyview, Ingram – Assault on a family member to impede breathing.
• Fernando Ibarra Jr., 100 block of Oakridge Dr., Center Point – Burglary of a habitation intending another felony.
• Nicole Lynn Ims, 500 block of 11th St., Granite Falls, Minn. – Possession of 1-4 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Jose Alberto Londono, 15100 block of Blanco Rd., San Antonio – Possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Austin Chase McIntire, 200 block of Hamilton St., Kerrville - Manufacture or delivery of 1-4 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Rene Rios Jr., 300 block of La Casa Dr., Kerrville – Assault on a family or house member with previous conviction.
• Christopher Alexander Robles, 400 block of Paschal, Kerrville - Assault on a family member to impede breathing.
• Bruce Scott Samples, 100 block of Valle Verde S, Kerrville – Two counts of failure to register as a sex offender.
• Michael Anthony Stovall, 1100 block of Warbler Dr., Kerrville – Burglary of a habitation intending another felony.
• Gavin Joseph Vlasek, 1300 E Main St., Kerrville – Burglary of a habitation.
• Robert Bryce Woolls, 700 block of Willow Wood, Kingsland – Possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
