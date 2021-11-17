Marriage licenses were issued recently to the following couples:
• Billy Gene Richardson and Melissa Jean Reed, Nov. 5.
• Juan Garcia and Adamina Teresa Carrillo, Nov. 5.
• Stephen Wayne Daugherty and Carlina Maria Villalpando, Nov. 8.
• Kade Dylan Kitchens and Maria Isabel Martinez, Nov. 8.
• Andrew Wade Prince and Regan Elise Ravelo, Nov. 8.
• Nathaniel Thomas Carrington and Alyssa Starr Perez, Nov. 9.
• Paul Aaron Kane and Kaley Michelle Scott, Nov. 9.
• Samuel Joseph Catlett and Bianca Marie Rios, Nov. 9.
• Canon Ashton Baldridge and Julianne Marie Horning, Nov. 10.
Divorces were granted recently to the following:
• xxxx
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.