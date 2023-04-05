Members of the 1216th Judicial District Grand Jury met recently and returned indictments including the following:
• Brenda Alvarez Alcala, 700 block of E 13th St., Big Spring – Theft of property between $30,000-$150,000.
• Brenda Alvarez Alcala, 700 block of E 13th St., Big Spring – Theft of property between $30,000-$150,000.
• Michael Lee Archibald, Unit block of Ammann Rd., Boerne – Manufacture or delivery of 4-400 gm. of a concealed substance.
• Aaron John Aungst, 13400 block of Davey Woods Dr., Humble, Texas – Attempted fabrication of evidence.
• Lizet Yasmin Avalos, 100 block of Diana Dr., Bandera – Driving while intoxicated with child less than 15 YOA.
• Eliza Zamora Ayala, 300 block of Coleman St., Kerrville – Intentional injury of child/elderly/disabled.
• Brandon Eugene Barnes, 1600 block of Summer Set Pl., Marrero, La. – Possession of 1-4 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Phillip Cole Benner, 400 block of Clearwater Paseo, Kerrville – Two counts of indecency with a child by sexual contact, two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, and tampering with a witness.
• Christian Abigail Bosada, 2100 block of 34th St., McAllen, Texas – Attempted fabrication of evidence.
• Dylan Ray Burrow, 200 block of Kerrville Country Dr., Kerrville – Sexual assault of a child.
• Felix Espinoza, 600 block of 5th St., Comfort – Evading arrest with a motor vehicle.
• Tavy Andrew Haslett, 300 block of Saratoga St., San Antonio – Two counts of burglary of a habitation, two counts of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and evading arrest with a motor vehicle.
• Jessie Odell Irvin, 12700 block of West Ave, San Antonio – Negligently abandoning or endangering a child, and evading arrest with a motor vehicle.
• Brian Lee Menking, 100 block of Harless Way, Center Point – Driving while intoxicated third offense or more.
• Rebecca Ann Menking, 600 block of Rees St., Kerrville – Forgery of a financial instrument between $750-$2,500.
• Michael Steven Ramos Del Cid, 1600 block of Brooks Ave., Rosenburg, Texas – Two counts of smuggling of persons for pecuniary benefit.
• Diego Ernesto Salinas, 700 block of Blume Rd., Rosenberg, Texas - Two counts of smuggling of persons for pecuniary benefit.
• Kadee Rebecca Saunders, P.O. Box, Ingram – Driving while intoxicated third offense or more.
• Nathan Reid Voyles, 2700 block of Austin St., Houston – Two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
• Richard Eugene Walker, 100 block of St. Claire Rd., Mountain Home – Driving while intoxicated third offense or more.
• Blake Antonio Washington, 2400 block of Brandy Mill Rd., Houston - Attempted fabrication of evidence.
• James Keith Webb, 200 block of SE 9th St., Plainview, Texas – Theft of property between $30,000-$150,000.
