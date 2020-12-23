• Muhir Sulliman Abdul-Razik, 100 block of Wright Dr., Bandera – Theft of property between $100-$750. $300 fine, 1 day in jail and court costs of $370.
• Denzel Traore Andrews, 500 block of McAdams, Jonesboro, Ark. – Possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, and bail jumping. $2,000 fine, 7 days in jail and court costs of $695.
• Philip Alexander Castro, 1200 block of 18th St., Colorado City, Texas – Violation of occupational driver’s license. $750 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $370.
• Christopher Allen Cuellar, 100 block of Ridge Rd., Kerrville – Driving with an invalid license with previous convictions, and bail jumping. $500 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $723.
• Patrick Lavell Hill, 200 block of Josephine St., Kerrville - Disorderly conduct discharging or displaying a firearm. $250 fine, 180 days in jail, 6 months of probation and court costs of $310.
• Thomas Ryan Moczygemba, 1600 block of Silver Saddle Dr., Kerrville – Driving with an invalid license with previous convictions. $500 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $363.
• Thomas Isaiah Nolan, 900 block of Tivy St., Kerrville – Family violence assault causing bodily injury. $100 fine, deferred 12 months and court costs of $310.
• Michael George Simmons, 300 block of Coronado Dr., Kerrville – Driving with an invalid license with previous convictions. $500 fine, 1 day in jail and court costs of $373.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.