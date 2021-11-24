Alcohol Offenses
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 300 block of Junction Hwy. on Nov. 15.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication, and an arrest warrant, in the 800 block of Junction Hwy. on Nov. 19.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 1600 block of Junction Hwy. on Nov. 20.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated, and driving with an open container of alcohol, in the 1600 block of Junction Hwy. on Nov. 20.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication, and an arrest warrant, in the 1500 block of Junction Hwy. on Nov. 21.
Drug Offenses
• KPD filed a case for possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana in the 200 block of Water St. on Nov. 15.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving without insurance, and an expired vehicle registration, in the 300 block of Main St. on Nov. 15.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication, and possession of drug paraphernalia, in the 2600 block of Singing Wind on Nov. 16.
• An arrest was made for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 300 block of Sidney Baker on Nov. 17.
Assaults
• KPD is investigating family violence assault causing bodily injury in the 2600 block of Junction Hwy. on Nov. 16.
• KPD is investigating family violence assault causing bodily injury, terroristic threat of the family, and harassment, in the 1900 block of West Ln. on Nov. 20.
• KPD is investigating family violence assault causing bodily injury in the 500 block of Rees St. on Nov. 21.
Burglaries
• KPD is investigating burglary of motor vehicles in the 2100 block of Sidney Baker on Nov. 18.
Thefts
• KPD is investigating theft of property between $100-$750 in the 900 block of Junction Hwy. on Nov. 16.
• KPD is investigating unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the 1000 block of Remschel St. on Nov. 18.
• An arrest was made for shoplifting less than $100 in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on Nov. 18.
• An arrest was made for shoplifting less than $100 in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on Nov. 19.
• KPD is investigating unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the 400 block of Dean Dr. on Nov. 19.
• KPD is investigating theft of property between $100-$750 in the 300 block of Junction Hwy. on Nov. 20.
• KPD is investigating theft of property between $750-$2,500, and criminal mischief between $100-$750, in the 400 block of Everett St. on Nov. 21.
• An arrest was made for shoplifting less than $100 in the 1200 block of Sidney Baker on Nov. 21.
• KPD is investigating theft of property between $750-$2,500 in the 1300 block of Sidney Baker on Nov. 21.
Warrants
• KPD served a warrant in the 1300 block of Sidney Baker on Nov. 18.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 1300 block of Sidney Baker on Nov. 19.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 2100 block of Bandera Hwy. on Nov. 19.
Accidents
• KPD responded to a major accident in the 600 block of Schreiner St. on Nov. 15.
• KPD responded to a major accident at 6:42 a.m. on Nov. 16.
• KPD responded to a major accident at 6:14 p.m. on Nov. 17.
• KPD responded to a major accident at 12:15 p.m. on Nov. 19.
• KPD responded to a major accident in the 3300 block of Loop 534 on Nov. 19.
Other Offenses
• KPD is investigating driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 1300 block of Loop 534 on Nov. 17.
• A juvenile problem was reported at KPD on Nov. 17.
• KPD is investigating interference with child custody reported at KPD on Nov. 19.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 1500 block of Junction Hwy. on Nov. 21.
