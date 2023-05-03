Members of the 216th Judicial District Grand Jury met recently and returned indictments including the following:
• Jason Louis Andrews, 1800 block of Junction Hwy. – Possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Pete Farris Crider, 200 block of Derrick, Kerrville – Manufacture or delivery of 4-200 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Rene Duque, Unit block of Maravillas, Pleasanton, Texas – Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
• Destiny Cheyanne Hill, 1800 block of Junction Hwy., Kerrville - Possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
• David Jarrett Klaiber, 500 block of S Hillside Dr., Beeville, Texas – Two counts of smuggling of persons with likelihood of serious bodily injury or death, manufacture or delivery of 4-200 gm. of a controlled substance, and evading arrest with a motor vehicle.
• Michael Lee Taylor, 300 block of Oak Dr., Kerrville – Assault on a family member to impede breathing.
