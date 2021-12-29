Marriage licenses were issued recently to the following couples:
• Raymond Benton Gano and Cynthia Aronson Nichols, Dec. 13.
• Joshua Blake Ray and Christie Lea Cosper, Dec. 13.
• Eduardo Remedios Mendez and Metiz Margo Guia, Dec. 16.
• Michael Ian Collings and Charley Nicole Curd, Dec. 15.
• Lew Thomas King and Eva Jane Rackley, Dec. 16.
• Cristian A. Rodriguez Hernandez and Christa Brianne Ruiz, Dec. 17.
• William Luke Hughes and Leslie Anne Martinez, Dec. 20.
• Thomas James Patterson and Kathryn Sapp Hartin, Dec. 20.
• Larry Winn Cox and Robin Reid Gerlich, Dec. 20.
• Robert William O’Donnell and Alisha Pearl Eddy, Dec. 20.
• Adam Keith Martin and Cristyn Nicole Francis, Dec. 21.
• David Allen Groce and Linda Evelyn Mattingly, Dec. 21.
• Roy Allen Boudreaux and Jessica Anne Binder, Dec. 21.
• Tod Wallace Citron and Esmeralda Zapata Mariscal, Dec. 23.
• Derek Daniel Rubio and Krista Jo Vallejo, Dec. 23.
• Jesse Kane and Arianna Rose Ashley, Dec. 23.
• Christian Robert Keefer and Catherine Megan Hyde, Dec. 23.
• Victorino Alvarez Ledesma and Maria Laura Vaca Cuarenta, Dec. 23.
Divorces were granted recently to the following:
• xxxx
