Alcohol Offenses
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 1000 block of Main St. on Nov. 2.
• KPD is investigating driving while intoxicated third offense or more in the 300 block of Junction Hwy. on Nov. 3.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 1800 block of Broadway on Nov. 3.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication and harassment of a public servant in the 1600 block of Water St. on Nov. 5.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated third offense or more, resisting arrest, and obstruction or retaliation in the 500 block of Sidney Baker on Nov. 6.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 1300 block of Junction Hwy. on Nov. 7.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 1500 block of Park St. N on Nov. 7.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 200 block of Woodlawn Ave. on Nov. 8.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 1300 block of Sidney Baker on Nov. 8.
Drug Offenses
• KPD is investigating possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, and possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana in the 400 block of Leland St. on Nov. 3.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated third offense or more, and possession or use of inhalant volatile chemicals in the 1300 block of Sidney Baker on Nov. 3.
• Possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana was reported in the 900 block of Barnett St. on Nov. 4.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 2100 block of Old Farm Rd. 689 E on Nov. 5.
• An arrest was made for minor in possession of alcohol and possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana in the 1700 block of Hiawatha Dr. on Nov. 5.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and unlawfully carrying a weapon in the 2200 block of E Main St. on Nov. 6.
Assaults
• An arrest was made for family violence assault by contact in the 200 block of Schreiner St. on Nov. 3.
• An arrest was made for terroristic threat causing fear of imminent serious bodily injury in the 1300 block of Bandera Hwy. on Nov. 3.
• KPD is investigating forcible sexual assault in the 500 block of Roy St. on Nov. 3.
• KPD is investigating forcible sexual assault in the 1000 block of Paschal Ave. on Nov. 5.
• An arrest was made for violating a protective order, and criminal mischief between $100-$750 in the 300 block of Center Ave. on Nov. 5.
• An arrest was made for aggravated assault on a family member with a weapon, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon in the 1500 block of Sidney Baker on Nov. 7.
• An arrest was made for family violence assault causing bodily injury in the 500 block of Junction Hwy. on Nov. 8.
Thefts
• KPD is investigating theft of property between $750-$2,500 in the 1200 block of Sidney Baker on Nov. 3.
• Theft of property between $750-$2,500 was reported in the 700 block of Arrow Ln. on Nov. 6.
Warrants
• A warrant arrest was made in the 2800 block of Hunt St. N on Nov. 4.
• A warrant arrest was made, with driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 500 block of Main St. on Nov. 4.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 200 block of Davis St. on Nov. 6.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 100 block of Poco Vista Dr. on Nov. 7.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 2100 block of Singing Wind Dr. on Nov. 8.
Accidents
• KPD responded to a minor hit-and-run accident, and is investigating duty on striking a fixture greater than $200 in the 200 block of Cully Dr. on Nov. 5.
• KPD responded to a major accident in the 2200 block of Bandera Hwy. on Nov. 8.
Other Offenses
• KPD is investigating a runaway in the 200 block of Thompson Dr. on Nov. 3.
• A city ordinance violation was reported in the 3200 block of Legion Dr. on Nov. 5.
• KPD is investigating a runaway in the 1100 block of Jefferson St. on Nov. 5.
• An arrest was made for criminal trespass in the 900 block of Barnett St. on Nov. 6.
• KPD is investigating criminal mischief between $100-$750 in the 400 block of Sidney Baker on Nov. 6.
• KPD is investigating driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 200 block of Sidney Baker S on Nov. 7.
• KPD assisted another agency in the 400 block of Wharton Rd. on Nov. 7.
