Alcohol Offenses
• KPD is investigating driving while intoxicated in the 1200 block of Thompson Dr. on Oct. 17.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 500 block of Hill Country Dr. S on Oct. 20.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 500 block of Hill Country Dr. S on Oct. 20.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 600 block of Leslie Dr. on Oct. 21.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 800 block of Junction Hwy. on Oct. 21.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated with BAC greater than 0.15 in the 700 block of Hill Country Dr. on Oct. 22.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 800 block of Paschal Ave. on Oct. 23.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 1000 block of Junction Hwy. on Oct. 23.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated with BAC greater than 0.15 in the 2000 block of Sidney Baker on Oct. 23.
Drug Offenses
• An arrest was made for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 1000 block of Main St. on Oct. 20.
• An arrest was made for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on Oct. 20.
• An arrest was made for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 1400 block of Junction Hwy. on Oct. 21.
Assaults
• KPD is investigating aggravated assault with a weapon on a family member in the 2600 block of Singing Wind on Oct. 19.
• An arrest was made for assault by contact, public intoxication, criminal trespass on real property, and resisting arrest, on a suspicious person call in the 1400 block of Sidney Baker on Oct. 20.
• KPD is investigating family violence assault in the 300 block of Water St. on Oct. 20.
• KPD is investigating assault causing bodily injury in the 300 block of Davis St. on Oct. 20.
• KPD is investigating assault causing bodily injury in the 1200 block of Water St. E on Oct. 21.
• KPD is investigating reckless injury of a child/elderly/disabled in the 1200 block of Water St. E on Oct. 21.
Thefts
• KPD is investigating theft of property between $750-$2,500 in the 1200 block of Sidney Baker on Oct. 17.
• KPD is investigating theft of property between $2,500-$30,000 in the 700 block of Oakland Hills Ln. on Oct. 20.
• An arrest was made for theft of less than $100, and a misdemeanor warrant from another agency, in the 100 block of Main St. on Oct. 21.
• KPD is investigating theft of less than $100 in the 500 block of Main St. on Oct. 22.
Warrants
• An arrest was made on a misdemeanor warrant from another agency in the 4000 block of Clearwater Paseo Path on Oct. 17.
• An arrest was made on a local warrant in the 2100 block of Medina Hwy. on Oct. 17.
• An arrest was made on a misdemeanor warrant from another agency in the 4400 block of Hwy. 27 on Oct. 18.
• An arrest was made on a misdemeanor warrant from another agency in the 100 block of Mill Run on Oct. 19.
• An arrest was made on a local warrant in the 900 block of Barnett St. on Oct. 18.
Accidents
• KPD responded to a major accident on Oct. 18.
• KPD is investigating duty on striking a fixture greater than $200 in the 5200 block of Hwy. 27 on Oct. 22.
Other Offenses
• KPD responded to a civil standby in the 3200 block of Legion Dr. on Oct. 17.
• KPD responded to a civil problem in the 2100 block of Sidney Baker on Oct. 17.
• KPD is investigating criminal mischief between $100-$750 in the 200 block of Waggoman Dr. on Oct. 18.
• KPD is investigating disorderly conduct in the 1300 block of Junction Hwy. on Oct. 18.
• An arrest was made for criminal trespass on real property in the 200 block of Schreiner St. on Oct. 19.
