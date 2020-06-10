Alcohol Offenses
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 1000 block of Thompson Dr. on June 1.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 100 block of Park Ln. on June 2.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 800 block of Jackson Rd. on June 2.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated third offense or more in the 1600 block of Junction Hwy. on June 2.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated and driving with an open container of alcohol in the 2100 block of Sidney Baker on June 4.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated third offense or more in the 2000 block of Sidney Baker on June 5.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 1800 block of Junction Hwy. on June 7.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated second offense in the 400 block of Center Ave. on June 7.
Drug Offenses
• An arrest was made for public intoxication, and possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana in the 1800 block of Sidney Baker on June 1.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 700 block of Junction Hwy. on June 1.
• KPD closed a drug violation investigation in the 2100 block of Sidney Baker on June 3.
• An arrest was made for possession of 1-4 gm. of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 3900 block of loop 534 on June 4.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance in the 1700 block of Water St. on June 7.
• An arrest was made for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 200 block of Thompson Dr. S on June 7.
Assaults
• KPD is investigating aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the 400 block of McFarland St. on June 3.
• An arrest was made for family violence assault causing bodily injury in the 1900 block of Singing Wind Dr. on June 5.
• An arrest was made for assault on a public servant in the 1500 block of Jefferson St. on June 6.
• Assault was reported in the 600 block of Webster Ave. on June 6.
• KPD is investigating indecent assault in the 400 block of Sidney Baker on June 6.
Thefts
• KPD is investigating unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the 1800 block of Sidney Baker on June 2.
• KPD is investigating theft in the 100 block of G St. on June 3.
• KPD is investigating shoplifting less than $100 in the 100 block of Main St. on June 5.
Warrants
• A warrant arrest was made in the 1400 block of Jackson Rd. on June 4.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 1500 block of E Main St. on June 4.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 300 block of Banks St. on June 5.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 100 block of Carmichael St. on June 7.
Other Offenses
• An arrest was made for unlawful camping in a public place, and refusal to identify in the 200 block of Thompson Dr. on June 1.
• An arrest was made for criminal trespass, and refusal to identify in the 200 block of Schreiner St. on June 1.
• KPD is investigating criminal trespass in the 2300 block of Sidney Baker on June 3.
• An arrest was made for criminal trespass, and resisting arrest in the 2300 block of Sidney Baker on June 4.
• KPD is investigating driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 3200 block of Loop 534 on June 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.